Michigan goes into Mississippi to land 4-star LB Frederrick Ford

Michigan’s late push paid off in a big way.

Four-star linebacker Frederrick Ford of Greenwood (Miss.) has committed to the Wolverines over finalists Tennessee and Mississippi State after Kyle Whittingham‘s program made a late surge.

Ranked No. 243 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound defender held over 20 offers, and Michigan was the last to pull the trigger. They got the last visit too. Then they got the commitment.

“The offer came on June 4,” Ford told Rivals. “I’ve been blessed to be recruited by some great programs and meet some really great coaches, but Michigan had things outside of football that really sealed the deal for me.”

The Wolverines’ official visit last weekend was key in this decision.

“The OV was nice, but I felt the vibe the very first day I met Coach Jay and Coach Alex,” he said. “Me and my mom looked at each other and said, ‘I think this is it.’”

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One moment from the weekend still stands out.

“The biggest highlight was the carnival when Coach Whit pulled up on a Harley. The atmosphere was great too. The weather was nice.”

Ultimately, three major factors drove his decision.

“The defensive coaching staff is proven and knowledgeable, so that was big for ” he said. “I feel like I’m definitely going to make it to the next level.”

“I like how Ann Arbor is completely different from Greenwood too. I’m excited about experiencing something different.”

“They have a program called M Power directed by John Rotche, and it helps prepare players for life outside of football and offers valuable connections that I feel will help during and after football. That was another things that helped Michigan.”

Ford’s family feels good about the decision

Ford also recalled the moment Michigan’s offer arrived and the impact it had on his family.

“When I got the call from Michigan, that was the first time my dad lit up after an offer,” he said. “I didn’t know much about the program, but for my dad to react that way, I knew they had to be something special.”

Before Michigan entered the race, Tennessee and Mississippi State had established themselves as the schools to beat.

“It was between those two before Michigan put its hat in the ring,” Ford said. “Coach Inge and Coach Knowles at Tennessee had a plan for me that was very tempting, and Coach Arnette and Coach Dancy at Mississippi State were great too. My brother attends Mississippi State, and I thought it might be better for my family if I went there, but I had to do what I thought was best for me.”

In the end, Michigan’s combination of elite coaching, long-term development and a vision beyond football proved impossible to pass up.