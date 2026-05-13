Michigan lands a commitment from four-star WR Quentin Burrell

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel Rivals300 receiver Quentin Burrell has committed to Michigan, choosing to play for Kyle Whittingham and the Wolverines over Arizona State, Missouri and Notre Dame.

The ballyhooed playmaker was one of Michigan’s top targets regardless of position.

“Michigan felt right because I know it will push me to be my best on and off the field,” Burrell said. “The culture and the people around the program stood out from day one. The relationships I built with the coaches and the genuine way they invested in me and my family made me feel like a priority the entire time.

“What excites me most is the opportunity to carry on the tradition and excellence of Michigan football, compete on the biggest stage in the Big House, and play in the best conference in the country. Go Blue.”

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Burrell ranks as the Rivals300’s No. 15 receiver and No. 83 prospect overall. He becomes commit No. 8 for the first-year Wolverines staff, adding to a class Rivals previously ranked No. 17 nationally.

Burrell spoke highly of Michigan following a visit in the spring.

“Coaches are really close like a family,” Burrell has said. “And you can feel that, plus it’s a great school in the Big Ten with great history and traditions.”

Michigan checked all the boxes in what he was looking for in a school. His older sister played soccer for the Wolverines and just graduated.

“Development. mentorship, opportunity to compete to play early. Coaches I can trust, strong academics,” Burrell listed of what was important to him.

En route to a state title as a junior Burrell turned 67 receptions into 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns. In his high school carrer Burrell has 142 catches for 2,396 yards and 34 scores.