Michigan lands commitment from Nevada safety Maxwell Miles following weekend visit

Las Vegas (Nev.) Centennial defensive back Maxwell Miles just announced his commitment to Michigan.

Miles visited Ann Arbor over the weekend and picked up a scholarship offer from the Wolverines. He wasted little time in jumping on it, committing just a few days later.

“I felt the timing was perfect to be honest,” Miles said regarding the quick commitment upon being offered. “I loved my visit to Michigan and I liked everything I saw there.

“When they offered, it took a little time for me to process it. While I was on campus, I knew it was the right place for me and I decided while I was still on campus that I was going there.”

Miles said Michigan checked off everything he was looking for.

“The program just seemed like a great all around fit for me,” Miles said. “Michigan is a hardworking Blue Blood program with rich tradition.

“They practice hard and do things the right way. It’s a great academic school as well and that’s exactly what I was looking for.”

Miles said his connecting with the coaching staff also played a big role.

“I really connected well with coach Wittingham, coach (Tyler) Stockton (safeties coach) and coach (Jay) Hill (DC),” Miles said. “I think coach Miles is a great coach and I really like the plan he has in place for me.

“They like me at safety but feel I can also play some nickel and I’m comfortable at either spot. Michigan is known for playing great defense and I really feel like it’s the perfect place for me so I’m very excited about my decision.”

Miles had official trips locked in with Minnesota, the early leader and UNLV but will shut it down now following his commitment to Michigan.

Miles has a nice combination of size, skill and athleticism. He was a standout at the Under Armour All-American Camp in SoCal last April and then had a strong junior season after transferring in to Centennial.

In 11 games, he totaled 77 tackles, six for loss and picked off six passes. He flashes on tape and shows plenty of range, ball skills and covers a lot of ground.

He’s a willing hitter who plays a physical game as well. He has an edge to him and is a really nice fit in what Michigan likes to do with their safeties.

He’s also a track standout and has already long jumped 23′ 3.25” early this spring, 2nd best long jump in the state so far.