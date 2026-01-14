Michigan offers son of former Wolverine and NBA veteran Jamal Crawford

Offers continue to pile up for class of 2029 combo guard JJ Crawford, the son of former NBA veteran Jamal Crawford. An especially notable offer came through on Wednesday.

The Rainier Beach (Wash.) sophomore announced that he’s been offered by Michigan, his father’s alma mater:

Blessed to receive my 12th division 1 offer from the University of Michigan and their coaching staff! #agtg pic.twitter.com/IU6dXD2B6u — JJ Crawford (@JJ1Crawford) January 14, 2026

Jamal Crawford played one season in Ann Arbor. During the 1999-2000 campaign, he played 17 games, averaging 16.6 points and 4.5 assists per game.

He of course went on to be selected eighth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2000 NBA Draft. What ensued was an impressive 20-year career. Crawford played 1,327 NBA games for nine teams and was a three-time Sixth Man of the Year. His legendary handles helped make the Seattle native a fan favorite.

Crawford played at Rainier Beach and his kid is now doing the same. JJ Crawford is currently playing alongside 2026 No. 1 overall prospect Tyran Stokes, and the pair are currently dominating in the Pacific Northwest.

Rainier Beach is now 13-1 on the year. The Vikings rank as the No. 1 team in the Evergreen State and are also the No. 26 team in the nation, per the Rivals Composite Rankings. They won the WIAA 3A state championship last season, going 28-3.

