Michigan State adds commitment from talented DL Ohimai Ozolua

Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita defensive lineman Ohimai Ozolua announced his commitment to Michigan State on Friday. He chose the Spartans over offers from Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.

The three-star prospect visited East Lansing in March and came away impressed with Pat Fitzgerald‘s program.

“I think the coaching staff does a really good job there, especially with the little details,” Ozolua told SpartanMag.com’s Jason Killop. “They are making sure they get everything right. It was made an emphasis that they want to stop the run, especially in the Big Ten, so that is what they focused on. Saturday was more of a scrimmage day, so we got to see a lot of live action.”

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Ozolua also visited Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee and Wisconsin during the spring.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound standout ranks as the No. 411 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He ranks No. 43 nationally at his position and No. 16 in the state of Illinois.