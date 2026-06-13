Michigan State lands four-star OL target Caleb Johnson, beating Iowa and Indiana

Noblesville (Ind.) High Rivals300 offensive lineman Caleb Johnson has committed to Michigan State.

The Indianapolis-area road-grader chose to play for first-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans over an offer list that included Indiana, Iowa and Missouri.

Michigan State was the first power four offer for the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Johnson who becomes commit No. 14 for the Spartans in the 2027 cycle.

“The people there, it was an easy choice,” Johnson said.

“I just fit so well with the 2027 class there with me and the players already there it felt like home.”

Future position coach Nick Tabacca was the lead recruiter for Johnson who also felt a great connection with Fitzgerald. He visited East Lansing several times.

“Obviously Coach Fitz has a great background of winning and I think he can do the same thing with Michigan State. I feel I can be a key cornerstone of that.

“Their believe in me from the beginning. They were my first P4 offer. They’ve been there recruiting me from the beginning.”

Johnson joins Jack Carlson and Grant Adloff as offensive line recruits in this class. That’s the strength of what the Spartans have in the fold so far.

“A lot of talent is going to Michigan State right now,” Johnson said. “I talked to a lot of the offensive linemen going there, Jack and Grant I’ve built a great connection with them and (quarterback) Eli Stumpf. Just me knowing I’m going in with a bunch of dawgs ready to work excites me because I know we can go and do great things.”

The Rivals Industry ranks Johnson as the nation’s No. 17 interior offensive lineman and No. 211 prospect overall.