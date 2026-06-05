Michigan surges late to add 4-star CB Blake Jenkins to 2027 class:

After a series of visits in the spring and official visits this summer, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2027 class has locked in his commitment.

Four-star Blake Jenkins committed to Michigan, which surged past top contenders such as SMU and Vanderbilt down the stretch.

The Rivals Industry Ranking No. 29 CB from Katy (Texas) Tompkins logged a visit to Ann Arbor this spring shortly after collecting an offer from the Wolverines.

“They’ve been very up front and coming very hard,” Jenkins told Rivals at the time.

“It’s exciting being a big program and big-time football. That’s been a dream of mine ever since I was young,” he said. “I cannot wait to see what they have to offer inside the Big House.”

Jenkins is tabbed as the No. 260 overall prospect in the country and the No. 38 player inside the state of Texas for this recruiting cycle.