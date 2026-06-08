Midwest Commit Rundown: Iowa, Cincy, MAC schools add good pieces

DL BARIYUS ALLEN – Iowa

For months, Allen has been on our radar as a sleeper defensive lineman. This is a classic Iowa take in that regard. He is explosive, athletic, and raw but has so much to work with. I am dipping way back but he reminds me of when I saw Carl Davis in high school and wondered why he was under recruited and then Iowa took him and made him into a pro.

WR RONNIE GOMILLER – Cincinnati

Every time I have seen this kid, he has some ‘wow’ moments whether it is in 7-on-7, in-game or at a camp. He is explosive, sudden and super competitive. Utah treated him to a great official and he had several others coming up so this was a really nice get for Cincinnati. They also had Chad Willis up who schools are trying to poach, but Willis and Gomiller would be a heck of a duo for UC.

CB GIDEON GASH – Texas Tech

One of the best all-around athletes in the Midwest for sure and is a rare bird nationally. He has laser timed 4.35 at 6-foot-4. He is a multi-positional and multi-sport athlete. Schools looked and him and thought athlete/safety, maybe similar to what Sonny Styles was like in high school. But Tech likes him at cornerback, which is what he plays in high school. He has shown he has the speed and explosiveness to play there at his size. The great thing about him is, if he outgrows it, he can play other spots, but he is a Sunday guy regardless.

LB ELLIOTT NEFF – Kansas

High school safety and wide receiver who Kansas evaluated in the spring and offered. I was impressed with how he covered receivers one on one in a camp setting. He’s a good athlete who also plays basketball. You can see that in his lateral movement and ball skills. The one thing he will need to do is adjust to being in the box more and taking on blocks, but this is a good take for the Jayhawks cause he has real upside.

EDGE C.J. JOHNSON – Kansas

Kansas closed this one out even though Mizzou was really hoping to get him on an official next week and Northwestern and Boston College were pushing as well. Johnson is a stand-up hybrid backer/pass-rusher who will play a very similar role in college as he does in high school. He can handle rushing the passer and he also drops into coverage enough at the high school level to be comfortable there.

WR BRAYSON HURLEY – Miami (Ohio)

This guy really caught my eye at Under Armour. He’s 6-foot-3, 220 pounds with a track background that includes the 100 and 200 meters and long-jump. He caught the ball really well at UA. He can play all over a formation from split wide to slot to in the backfield as an H. Love this pick-up for the Redhawks.

QB SAM ROULEAU – Central Michigan

The 2027 quarterback class in the state of Michigan is interest. It’s a deep group. CMU taking Rouleau, a Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South could pay off big though. He is a legit 6-foot-3, 190+ pounds and a really good athlete who stands out in basketball. He has made big strides as a passer and can make plays with things break down because of that athleticism and ability to throw on the run. Sneaky good grab for the Chips.

LB GANNON LIMOTTE – Eastern Michigan

Limotte is a good all-around player for South Lyon (Mich.). He had 1,114 all-purpose yards and 52 tackles on defense. He’s going to be an outside backer in college. He has the frame at 6-foot-3, and needs to add to the 200 pounds, but his receiver background allows him to play in space and be an asset in coverage. He’s looked the part at some off-season camps also.

EDGE DARIN GRAHAM – Wisconsin

The outside linebacker/edge position is an important one in Wisconsin’s defense and with Graham added to in-state prospect Isaac Miller, they have a really good combo there between Miller’s size, strength and ability to play the strongside and Graham’s athleticism. Graham has length and upside and was identified by the staff as great fit in their scheme.

CB JAEDEN BYRD – Army

Byrd has had a good off-season. He’s gone out and competed for his whole high school career but has drawn some good reviews lately. The Black Knights get a corner with a combination of size at 6-foot-0, 177 pounds and he posted some good results at Under Armour Ohio.

ATH COOPER OHNMACHT – Kansas State

The predictions favored Penn State for a while and Wisconsin had also made a move but Kansas State closed strong here the last few weeks. It makes sense they would prioritize Ohnmacht because he is one of the best in their home state. He is a three-phase player and a great track athlete. He could have played either side of the ball in college but the Wildcats like him at safety and potentially as a return man. He has high impact potential at that spot on defense.

OL CHASE CLARK – Oklahoma State

Clark chose the Cowboys despite a Purdue official coming up. Clark was very good at Under Armour Ohio. He took on some of the best interior guys and won. He has great technique and competitiveness. Right now he is more of a high-floor guy, a good, safe pick to come in and contribute.

OT ADEN NORRIS – UConn

Norris was also being recruited by Oklahoma State and Pitt but Jason Candle and his crew are always going to be tough to beat on Ohio kids. Norris has a massive frame at 6-foot-8, 315 pounds. The Huskies are seeing some recruiting momentum come their way and we think this will continue through the next few weeks of officials.

LB COLLIN SUMPTER – Miami (Ohio)

Redhawks get a super productive player who had over 100 tackles and 14 sacks last season. Diagnoses things quickly and gets from place to place on the field quickly. There is not a lot of hesitation in his game. He’s agile and can get around blocks or take them on. Another nice take for Miami who is building a strong ’27 class.

RB ANDYRIQ THOMAS – Ohio

Had a very good season and then went to Under Armour down in Florida and was good there too. He ran a 4.25 shuttle down there at nearly 195 pounds. He’s compact and explosive with good pass-catching skills and should be a major playmaker for the Bobcats.