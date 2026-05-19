Mike Norvell's two-year pursuit of QB Logan Flaherty pays off with Florida State commitment

Port Charlotte (Fla.) High quarterback Logan Flaherty announced his commitment to Florida State on Tuesday during a live broadcast on the Rivals YouTube page.

The 6-foot-2 1/2, 200-pound Flaherty chose to play for the Seminoles over his other finalists in Rutgers, Georgia Tech and USF.

Quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker led the charge in recruiting the talented dual-threat Flaherty to FSU.

“My relationship with Coach Tucker is extremely good and has gotten better since January when he got promoted,” Flaherty said. He becomes commit No. 7 for head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State in the 2027 cycle.

“Coach Norvell is a great coach and has been recruiting me since my sophomore year and FSU has the facilities capability of being and competing with top teams in the country.”

As a junior Flaherty completed over 60 percent of his passes for 2,636 yards and 27 touchdown. He rushed for 595 more yards and 11 scores.

Flaherty ranks as the Rivals Industry’s No. 39 quarterback. He’s excited to get to work in Tallahassee.

“Another big factor is it being my dream school and one of my first offers,” Flaherty emphasized. “Like I said earlier Norvell has been recruiting me since I was a sophomore which means a lot as well as both of my parents going to FSU and growing up watching FSU football makes this a dream come true and makes them a really special place to me.”