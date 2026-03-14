Miles Schirmer Recruiting: Cal family ties, UCLA momentum, big spring visits await

Corona (Calif.) Centennial defensive lineman Miles Schirmer is set for a busy Spring and just locked in multiple unofficial and official visits.

Schirmer is one of the region’s top defensive line prospects. He transferred in to Centennial last season and was an immediate impact player for one of the state’s power programs.

At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Schirmer is an inside/outside guy who can move around and play in just about any system. He had some of his best games against the toughest teams on the schedule including a game sealing field goal block against Mater Dei in a CIF semi-final game.

In 11 games, Schirmer finished with 39 tackles, four for loss, 3 sacs, 13 hurries and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

On the recruiting front, Cal and UCLA are the two schools drawing the most buzz with Schirmer for most of this cycle. His older brother Kingston signed with Cal last year so the Bears could be tough to beat but Schirmer visited UCLA on Wednesday and the Bruins have a real shot.

“It was their squad max day and I had a fun time,” Schirmer said. “UCLA has been recruiting me hard and I have a good relationship with Legi Suiaunoa and Vic So’oto and I’m excited to get back on campus again soon.”

Schirmer has another unofficial visit to UCLA set for April 2 and an official visit set for June 5. He also has unofficial visits to Arizona March 28, Stanford April 14 and Cal April 18 and official trips set to Cal June 11 and Arizona June 19.

Schirmer has been a frequent visitor to Cal including the Bears Premier Day last month.

“I’ve been up to Cal a lot and I always feel comfortable and at home there,” Schirmer said. “They’re recruiting me hard and me and my brother are close and it would be great to play together in college.

“I know I have to make the best decision for me, a business decision but Cal is up there for sure.”