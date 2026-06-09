Minnesota goes to Silicon Valley for edge Cameron Saunders

From the Silicon Valley to the Twin Cities.

San Jose (Calif.) Valley Christian edge Cameron Saunders announced his commitment to Minnesota on Tuesday.

Arizona State had been the leader going in to his visit to Minnesota.

But the visit gave Saunders all he needed to know that his future would be in the Big Ten.

Head coach PJ Fleck and assistant coach CJ Robbins were a big part of that decision as well.

“I see the vision in what coach Fleck is doing with the program,” said Saunders. “I love the relationship i have with coach C.J. and I can really see myself under him.”

Saunders said the fit with the defense was also important to him.

“I feel like I fit very well around the defensive line and the team,” said Saunders.

Player development also helped him be confident in his pick.

“I can see my self getting developed well there and them getting me to where I want to be, in the NFL,” said Saunders.