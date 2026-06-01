Mississippi LB Devontray Brewer committed to Stanford and broke down his decision

Tupleo (Miss.) linebacker Devontray Brewer just announced his commitment to Stanford and broke down why he chose the Cardinal.

Stanford is coming off a big recruiting weekend and have landed multiple commitments so far. Brewer just announced he’ll be playing his college ball out West in what is a really nice pickup for the Cardinal.

“The academics at Stanford was the main reason I committed,” Brewer said. “It really doesn’t get any better than Stanford and I also loved the coaching staff and their energy all weekend.

“They’re ready to bring that every day and that’s something I want to be around. You can feel the program is turning around and they will be back on the map and I’m excited to get to be a part of that.”

Brewer said this was his first time visiting the West Coast.

“That was my first time out West and I felt very comfortable,” Brewer said. “I can definitely see myself out there in the future and that was another reason I committed, the strong comfort level.

“Going in to the visit, I really planning on committing. Once I was there though, I just felt it in my gut. I got that feeling in my heart that this is where I belonged so I went ahead and made my decision.”

Brewer said he loved the scheme fit as well.

“I love the defense they run,” Brewer said. “With coach (Kris) Richard as the defensive coordinator, that’s a defense that’s going to be feared.

“I fit in well and they plan to play me as a mike ‘backer (inside LB). I’ll be calling the plays for the defense so I’m really excited.”

Brewer had a big junior season, totaling 119 tackles, 10 for loss and 4.5 sacks. He’s rated the No. 543 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services and the No. 14 player in the state.

He was a standout at the Rivals Combine in Nashville where he measured in at a solid 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, clocked a 4.75-40, jumped 35″ in the vertical and broad jumped 121″.