Mississippi State beats Kentucky, TCU for 4-star DL Jaden Bayonne's commitment

Mississippi State has added another colossal piece to its 2027 recruiting class.

Four-star defensive lineman Jaden Bayonne committed to the Bulldogs on Wednesday during the Rivals Summer Signing Day show.

The Rivals300 prospect declared for State over Kentucky, TCU, and Syracuse after wrestling with the decision all summer.

“What really made me pick State was the people,” Bayonne told Rivals of his decision. “I remember walking into my first game-day visit there. I had no game tape, no technique, but they knew my first and last name. I loved the game-day atmosphere there. Hearing those cowbells was really amazing. I loved it there.”

The No. 30 DL in the nation out of Alexandria (La.) Senior High School has made a string of visits to Starkville since that first game-day trip.

Bayonne loved his time on campus this spring, and his time back in town for his official visit lifted the Bulldogs past the Wildcats late in the process.

“State went great always. It’s always good to get down to Starkville,” Bayonne said after the visit. “Really, just getting up there again and getting that reminder on why I loved it … from the first time I visited up there. My fit at State is amazing. I believe I can be an immediate impact at the defensive tackle position. Also, getting coached by coach Ty Warren … He played 10 years in the NFL. The guy is a vet and I’ll love to be coached by him.”

“The thing that stands out most from coach Ty and coach Lebby is how genuine people they are,” Bayonne continued. “Getting up there in the spring and just seeing them practice just showed me that they’re always gonna be who they are, on and off the field, no matter what.”

Bayonne is the No. 300 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 10 player regardless of position from the state of Louisiana in this cycle.