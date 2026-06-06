Mississippi State lands a commitment from 2027 OL Zyion Wesley: 'They're building a family over there'

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr interior OL Zyion Wesley.

Wesley has taken in several games in Starkville and returned to campus for another spring practice visit in April.

The Bulldogs have moved the needle in a big way so far in his recruitment.

”What’s been exciting is every time I went on campus it just felt like home,” Wesley told Rivals. “Also the OL coach is my type of coach. He coaches his players hard. Finally, me getting an opportunity to reunite with my former teammate Leon Noil who also play OL made it so much easier to say this needs to be my new home.”

“From day 1, State just checked all boxes for me.”

The Bulldogs have been setting the pace in the three-star interior OL recruitment since landing his offer this time last year.

Mississippi State is set to host Wesley for his lone official visit on June 19-21.

“The development, the community and the overall coaching staff … they’re building a family over there,” Wesley told Rivals.

Wesley is a multi year starter for Karr and helped the Cougars capture a state title each of the last seasons in the trenches.

State inked former Edna Karr team Leon Noil last cycle.