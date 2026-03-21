Mississippi State lands a commitment from in-state WR Javarious Griffin

“I’m home,” Javarious Griffin told Rivals.

The playmaker out of Cleveland (Miss.) Cleveland Central committed to Jeff Lebby and Mississippi State after visiting Starkville on Saturday. Griffin met with the coaching staff, watched practice and took in a baseball game before deciding he wanted to be a Bulldog.

“I love the way the coaches love me as a person and as a player,” Griffin said. “State has always felt genuine to me. They’ve constantly told me I’m the No. 1 receiver on their board. My feeling is State is home for me.”

The first padded practice of the spring made an impression.

“Today was the first day of pads, so the guys were itching to get out there,” he said. “The one-on-ones and the trash talk stood out to me because those are great aspects of the game.”

Wide receivers coach Phillip Montgomery played a major role in Griffin’s decision.

“He’s a great guy,” Griffin said. “Coach Montgomery is about his business and wants to see his guys win. We barely talked about football — he’s more focused on me becoming a man, and that’s what I like about him.”

Griffin, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound prospect ranked No. 18 in Mississippi, previously had Ole Miss and Vanderbilt high on his list.

“I’m only thinking about State now,” he said. “My only official visit scheduled is back to State.”