Missouri beats outs Iowa, Nebraska to land 4-star OL Kyler Kuhn

Missouri just landed one of its top overall targets for the 2027 recruiting class.

That’s because Kansas City (Mo.) St. Pius X four-star offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn announced his commitment to the program. The Tigers beat out Nebraska and Iowa for the coveted offensive lineman.

Kuhn told me that he knew on Saturday morning that Missouri was the place for him. He wanted to let the “recency bias” wear off from his Nebraska visit. That way he could make a clear choice. But the school he kept waking up thinking about was the Tigers.

“I’d say the biggest two things for me were going to a place where I know that I’ll be able to get developed by the coaching staff,” Kuhn said. Then another thing was just finding the right culture of the o-line room that fits me.

“I felt that Mizzou definitely was that culture that I was looking for. It’s a very faith-based team and was something that was big to me. I see that a lot in Mizzou. I love how they have Bible studies before practice and almost daily. It just seems like they’re a very faith incorporated team, which is something that I really liked.”

Kuhn was also very impressed with the amount of work that the offensive line room did on their own. They do a lot of lifting outside of team work and hang out outside of football. He’s looking forward to being part of that.

The Tigers had been locked in on Kuhn for quite a while. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, offensive line coach Brandon Jones and wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler all visited Kuhn in mid-April. But the relationship with coach Eli Drinkwitz was a big selling point.

“He has a Bible study with the coaches and then he helps lead the team’s Bible study,” Kuhn said.

“I’ve really gotten to know him over the past year with him coming to school a few times. Also just getting to talk with him more in depth and recently on the visits, as I got older. He’s been great and I’m excited to play for him.”

The future center visited Missouri four times including his official visit back in May. Now he’s found his future home at Missouri and there is a lot he’s looking forward to about playing for the Tigers.

“Just the culture of the town and getting to stay in state is going to be awesome for me,” Kuhn said.

“And having a bunch of family close. I just love CoMo and I love the people there. So I’d probably say to just be able to play for those type of fans and that type of culture.”