Missouri lands a commitment from 2027 OL Tristan Dare: 'It's all about OL development there'

All-American offensive lineman Tristan Dare has been zeroed in on a few schools since reopening his recruitment.

No team made a more impactful push than Missouri.

The Tigers hosted the three-star interior OL from Southlake (Texas) Carroll for an official visit over the weekend, which ultimately put Mizzou over the top of Stanford in this recruitment.

Dare locked in his commitment on Tuesday.

Position coach Brandon Jones is a Texas native who made a strong impression on Dare and his family.

“Coach Jones, over the last two years, has developed Armand Membou; Cayden Green will be between 10 and 15 in the first round, and also a center that could go in the second or third rounds. It’s all about OL development there, and it’s a fit from an athleticism standpoint,” Dare told Rivals.

“There’s a path there, there’s a plan there, and there’s a need for contributing early.”

Dare was a priority target for Jones and the Tigers, who made multiple trips to campus this spring.

He was keen on playing in an inside-zone scheme, making for a perfect with Mizzou.

“Their offense with Coach Lindsey and talking to Coach Jones about what we do at Southlake makes the transition earlier,” Dare said.

“Over the three-ish months since decommitting, Missouri has consistently and steadily shown me how much they wanted me — whether it’s Coach Jones or another coach calling or texting me weekly to check in. Coach Drink has also been texting me and has been a big part of my recruitment. So has Coach (Chip) Lindsey. The consistency and appreciation they’ve shown me as a player has shown me they want me, through this weekend at the official visit, it all stood out to me.”

Missouri loved Dare’s football IQ and believes he can contribute as early as his first year.

The Tigers let it be known leading into and since he decommitted from Michigan, and hammered it home during his official visit.

“The biggest thing that stood out to me, overall, was the connection I had to the staff this weekend,” Dare said. “More time with the players and getting a feeling for Mizzou, specifically the personality, the culture … I feel like I’d match that very well.”

“They’ve all very genuine people, with high character, and I appreciate this staff and how genuine they have been through my whole journey,” he added.