Missouri lands two late commitments in 2026 class

With the SEC moving to join the rest of college football in allowing 105-man rosters, Missouri is taking advantage with a few late additions to its 2026 recruiting class.

On Sunday, the Tigers landed a pair of in-state prospects who were in Columbia for official visits this weekend: Liberty North (Mo.) cornerback Trashundon Neal and Lee’s Summit (Mo.) wideout Karsten Fiene.

Previously committed to Northwest Missouri State, Fiene finished his senior season by leading Lee’s Summit to the MSHSAA 6A state title. In the process, he totaled 1,586 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns.

Fiene joined three-star receivers Jabari Brady and Devyon Hill-Lomax this cycle for wideouts coach Jacob Peeler. The two inked with the Tigers during the Early Signing Period in December. And along with Fiene and returning freshmen Shaun Terry II and DaMarion Fowlkes, they give the Tigers a talented young core for Peeler to work with.

Neal, meanwhile, projects to play at cornerback and adds another piece to a room that is in the midst of a major overhaul. Neal tallied 37 total tackles, four passes defended and one interception as a senior and was also drawing interest from Kansas, Iowa State and Kansas State, among others.

Fiene and Neal marked the fifth and sixth in-state players to join the Tigers’ 2026 class. Linebacker Keenan Harris and interior offensive linemen Braylon Ellison and Brysen Wessell signed during the early period last month. Defensive lineman Jocques Felix committed earlier this month.

Tigers’ roster overhaul continues

With the KC-area duo in the fold, Missouri now has 22 high school and junior college prospects committed or signed in this class.

Combined with the 24 additions they’ve made in the transfer portal, the Tigers’ roster will have a vastly different look next season. Not only do they have to replace more than a dozen departed starters via graduation, but they also lost starters Beau Pribula (Virginia), Marvin Burks Jr. (Wisconsin), Josh Manning (Kansas State), Marquis Johnson (Kentucky) and Damon Wilson II (undecided) to free agency after their season ended a few weeks ago.

Among the two-dozen transfers additions are a quartet of new wide receivers, multiple defensive backs and offensive linemen, and most notably, Ole Miss transfer quarterback Austin Simmons. They’re also very much in the mix for Rebels transfers Cayden Lee and Chris Graves Jr., two of the program’s top players at wide receiver and cornerback last season.