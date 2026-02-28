Missouri QB commit Braylen Warren earns invite to Elite 11 Finals

Omaha Westside (Neb.) three-star quarterback Braylen Warren is headed to Los Angeles this summer.

Warren earned an invite to the Elite 11 Finals, which will take place in June, after a standout performance at Saturday’s regional camp in Indianapolis. He was one of dozens of passers competing in the event, which also included Rivals’ No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2027 class, Will Mencl.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Warren put on one of the best performances among the players in attendance though, and also won the accuracy challenge. He becomes the second quarterback to earn an invite to the Finals, joining Huntington Beach (Calif.) four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds, who earned his last week at the regional in Los Angeles.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It brings together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles during the month of June.

Elite 11 alumni include college and NFL stars like Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 16 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six players at the position.

Warren will now join an illustrious group, and his momentum from a strong junior season continues. He led Omaha Westside to the Nebraska Class A semifinals before falling to eventual champions Millard South. Warren completed 125 of 202 passes (62%) for 1,847 yards and 27 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He was also a threat as a runner, toting the rock 68 times for 288 yards (4.2 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Missouri’s new offensive staff connecting with Warren

The Tigers earned his commitment back in early December, but underwent some notable coaching changes with offensive coordinator Kirby Moore taking the head coaching job at Washington State. He was replaced by former Michigan OC Chip Lindsay, and Missouri also brought in former Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as its quarterbacks coach.

Eli Drinkwitz and Riley both visited Warren in January, while other schools like Auburn, Iowa State, Michigan State and Penn State have continued to reach out to him.

“Everything now is just getting to know people again, right?” Warren’s father Steve told MizzouToday. “So we’re just trying to get to know those guys, and they’re trying to get to know us.”