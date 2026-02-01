Mizzou gets 4-star WR Lawrence Britt back to campus for junior day visit

Contenders continue to emerge for Memphis Lausanne four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt and Missouri is squarely in the mix heading into the spring.

The staff in Columbia is clearly prioritizing the blue-chip pass-catcher. Britt is back on campus this weekend as one of the Tigers’ headlining visitors:

Britt is becoming very familiar with head coach Eli Drinkwitz and wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler. Before he made his way to the Show-Me State, the coaches made their way to Memphis on Friday to pay a visit to Britt.

He visited Columbia last spring and was also on campus to catch a game in the fall. Mizzou has its foot on the gas and its message is resonating with the vaunted receiver.

“Missouri has been very truthful with me from the beginning,” Britt told Rivals’ Chad Simmons in January. “They have a plan for me in their offense. Mizzou has really amped up their recruitment as well. They’re a great program that’s building every year.

“Coach Peeler has a great track record and pours into his guys. I’ll get a chance to meet the new OC and talk to him about how I fit in their offense. Talking to all the coaches, they’ve made it known I’m a major priority.”

Britt is the No. 118 overall prospect and No. 17 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 player in Tennessee.

Kentucky, Ole Miss, Florida and Vanderbilt are among the other programs near the top for Britt. Mizzou certainly looks to be in the driver’s seat, though.

“Number one is education. Next is development — who will get me to the next level and be the best,” Britt said about what he’s looking for as he works towards a decision. “Another thing is having great father figures and coaches who pour into their guys. And lastly, somewhere my parents feel comfortable with me staying for the best three to four years.”

Mizzou currently has one commit in its 2027 class via Omaha (Neb.) Westside three-star quarterback Braylen Warren. He currently ranks as the No. 29 QB in the cycle and has been pledged to the Tigers since Dec. 4.

In December, Drinkwitz and Co. signed the No. 29 class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That haul features five four-stars and also ranks No. 11 in the SEC.