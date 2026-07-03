Multiple 4-star prospects in 2027, 2028 classes headline the 2026 Under Armour Next Camp in Maui

The Under Armour Next Camp makes its final stop of the 2026 circuit on the 4th of July in Maui, the fifth straight year the camp circuit concludes in the 50th state.

Held on the campus of King Kekaulike HS, nearly 500 players from around the country will head to the island of Maui.

While the state of Hawaii is providing the majority of the campers, recruits will be coming from the mainland as well.

The camp will be loaded with talent from the 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030 classes and the top prospect on each side of the ball for the 2027 and 2028 class in the state will be in attendance.

Headlining the group are the No. 1 recruits in Hawaii in 2027, Mililani (Hawaii) linebacker Toa Satele and in 2028, Mililani (Hawaii) defensive lineman Trison Satele.

Toa Satele is a commit to Oregon and earned an invite to the Under Armour All-America Game a year ago.

Trison Satele has offers from all over and is the top prospect in the state in 2028.

Joining the older Satele on defense from the 2027 class is Frank Kapohai Abreu, a commit to Montana, out of Makawao (Hawaii) Kamehameha.

The 2028 group on defense is really strong, with another Rivals300 prospect attending, Kap’aa (Hawaii) defensive lineman King Pitts, along with Trison Satele.

Another pair of 2028 defensive linemen we’ve loved this offseason are Mililani (Hawaii) 2028 defensive lineman is Kala’i Nihipali, who was the DL MVP at the Las Vegas Showcase last month, and Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha defensive lineman Lennox Chee, the DL MVP at the Avery Strong Showcase.

Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou 2028 defensive lineman Tua Tafiti rounds out the 2028 defensive line group while incoming freshman defensive lineman Tayden Satele, who will join his two older brothers at Mililani (Hawaii), is a 2030 already holding Power 4 offers.

The linebacker group will be headlined by Kahuku (Hawaii) 2028 linebacker Siale Reid and Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha 2028 linebacker Tau Purcell while Wexford (Pa.) North Allegheny 2029 linebacker Tydes Alualu is also expected.

From the secondary, Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou 2029 safety Kanoa Kameehonua already boasts a number of offers.

On offense, the quarterbacks have a pair of 2027 commits from out-of-state in Santa Margarita (Calif.) quarterback Matthew Smith, a commit to Vanderbilt and Manvel (Texas) quarterback Brayden Tuiasosopo, a commit to Army.

The top quarterback in Hawaii will be there in Mililani (Hawaii) 2028 signal-caller Hunter Fujikawa, one of the most heavily pursued passers nationally in the 2028 class.

And rising 2029 passer Loea Keopuhiwa from Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamahameha will also be on hand.

The top 2027 offensive recruit in state will be there in Mililani (Hawaii) four-star Zion White.

The Cal commit, who spent the last season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, is back in the Aloha State for his senior year and played in the Under Armour All-America Game in January.

Another player headed to the Bay Area for college coming is Mission Viejo (Calif.) receiver Jack Junker, who is committed to San Jose State.

Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis receiver/tight end Toa-rai Ellacott is expected from a good in-state group of receivers which also features Kahuku (Hawaii) 2028 pass-catcher Chayne Tauaefa-Roper and Mililani (Hawaii) 2029 receiver Ashton Grace.

Out-of-state receivers with Power 4 offers coming include Tempe (Ariz.) McClintock 2028 receiver Hayden Bajet and Manvel (Texas) 2029 tight end Bryce Tuiasosopo.

As is usually the case in Maui, the talent will be overflowing on the offensive line.

Originally from Hawaii and returning for the camp is Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 2027 lineman David Kauvaka.

The 2028 group is really strong though, with Mililani (HawaiI) teammates Ioane Paselio, Chaysten Maauga and Mesiah Tafea, Kapolei (Hawaii) lineman Kalalau Puulei-Sene and Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell lineman Siosiua Agungia among that group.

We’ve seen Kapolei (Hawaii) 2029 lineman Shyzen Akiona a ton, including last year when he was the middle school OL MVP and then last month when he was an OL MVP at the Avery Strong Showcase, and he’ll be in contention for the top 2029 recruit in the state and he’ll be there.

Two 2031’s who already boast Power 4 offers that will be there are Thaddeus Tupufia Faumuina-Vaiagae and Bully Mahuka-Kaawa.