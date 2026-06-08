MVPs from the 2026 AveryStrong Showcase at University of Puget Sound

The AveryStrong Showcase returned to the state of Washington on Sunday at the University of Puget Sound.

Head coaches from a number of schools were there including Washington with head coach Jedd Fisch, Idaho with head coach Thomas Ford, Portland State with head coach Chris Fisk as well as Jeff Thomas, the head coach at host school Puget Sound.

Over 600 players from the 2027-2030 classes participated in the fourth annual showcase in Tacoma.

Here is a look at the Session MVPs, as selected by the coaches and staff of the AveryStrong Showcase.

SESSION ONE

Overall MVP: Caleb Camping, 2027, Fort Collins (Colo.) Fossil Ridge

RB: Trevon Mayfield, 2028, Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin

RB: LJ Pierce, 2028, Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral

TE: Mason Emil, 2027, Des Moines (Wash.) Mount Rainer

TE: Gus Bailey, 2027, Sacramento (Calif.) Rosemont

LB: Jayden King, 2027, Fresno (Calif.) Bullard

LB: Kaicen Carter, 2028, Federal Way (Wash.)

SESSION TWO

Overall MVP: Malik Burns, 2027, Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin

QB MVP: Sione Kaho, 2027, Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln

WR MVP: Jasiah Agnimel, 2027, Lake Oswego (Ore.)

WR/DB MVP: Michael Kori, 2027, Kennewick (Wash.) Kamiakin

DB MVP: Jordan Noel, 2027, Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic

DB MVP: Preston Lagat, 2027, Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin

SESSION THREE

Overall MVP: OL Rashaun Lavata’i, 2027, University Place (Wash.) Curtis

OL MVP: Shyzen Akiona, 2029, Kapolei (Hawaii)

OL MVP: Ofa Taufalele, 2028, Tacoma (Wash.) Bellarmine Prep

OL MVP: Kyler Harden, 2028, Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea

DL MVP: Lennox Chee, 2028, Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha

DL MVP: Aedyn Havili, 2028, Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic

DL MVP: Kitiona Tupou, 2029, Puyallup (Wash.)

SESSION FOUR

Overall MVP: Troy Bishop, 2028, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

QB MVP: AJ Tuivaiave, 2028, Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin

QB MVP: Jadis Lefono, 2029, Lakewood (Wash.) Lakes

WR MVP: Aaden Brady, 2028, Palos Verdes (Calif.)

WR MVP: Presley DeLance, 2028, Lake Oswego (Ore.)

DB MVP: Marquis Tovia, 2029, Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach

DB MVP: Dezmond Sanders, 2028, Pittsburg (Calif.)