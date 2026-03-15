MVPs from the National Preps Northern California Showcase
The National Preps Northern California Showcase returned to Mesa Verde HS in Citrus Heights, California for its annual regional camp.
Many of Central California and Northern California’s top prospects were on hand.
And several of them caught the eye of the camp coaching staff, earning camp MVPs, as chosen by the National Preps Staff.
Session One
Overall MVP
Jayvion Dorsett, 2029, edge, Folsom (Calif.), 2029
OL MVP
Colin Graham, 2028 Folsom (Calif.)
DL MVP
Luke Lucatello, 2027, Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary’s
RB MVP
JeShanon Martin, 2027, Stockton (Calif.) Lincoln
LB MVP
Jeremiah Whyte, 2027, Roseville (Calif.) Woodcreek
Session Two
Overall MVP
Daniel Blackwell Jr, 2029, Sacramento (Calif.) Grant
QB MVP
Tommy Devany, 2028, Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan
WR MVP
Alonzo Ward, 2028, Stockton (Calif.) Edison
DB MVP
Tyvonte Hopkins, 2027, Oakland (Calif.)