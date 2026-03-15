MVPs from the National Preps Northern California Showcase

The National Preps Northern California Showcase returned to Mesa Verde HS in Citrus Heights, California for its annual regional camp.

Many of Central California and Northern California’s top prospects were on hand.

And several of them caught the eye of the camp coaching staff, earning camp MVPs, as chosen by the National Preps Staff.

National Preps NorCal Showcase Session 1 MVPs

Session One

Overall MVP

Jayvion Dorsett, 2029, edge, Folsom (Calif.), 2029

OL MVP

Colin Graham, 2028 Folsom (Calif.)

DL MVP

Luke Lucatello, 2027, Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary’s

RB MVP

JeShanon Martin, 2027, Stockton (Calif.) Lincoln

LB MVP

Jeremiah Whyte, 2027, Roseville (Calif.) Woodcreek

National Preps NorCal Showcase Session 2 MVPs

Session Two

Overall MVP

Daniel Blackwell Jr, 2029, Sacramento (Calif.) Grant

QB MVP

Tommy Devany, 2028, Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan

WR MVP

Alonzo Ward, 2028, Stockton (Calif.) Edison

DB MVP

Tyvonte Hopkins, 2027, Oakland (Calif.)