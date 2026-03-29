Myles Baker commits to Cal: 'Tosh really sealed the deal for me'

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon defensive back Myles Baker just announced he’ll play his college ball for the Cal Bears.

We knew Cal was doing well with Baker, but the early commitment is still somewhat of a surprise. He recently told us he planned to take all of his visits and had several un-official and official visits locked in.

As of a month ago, the feeling was LSU was the team to beat but a recent trip to Berkeley radically changed his entire recruitment.

“My visit to Cal really sealed the deal for me,” Baker said. “I have a strong connection with the coaching staff and it was great to be around everyone.

“I watched the team practice and seeing how Tosh (Lupoi) runs the show really sold me. Everyone is on the move, it’s high intensity and they got a lot of work in. I just loved the environment and the overall culture Tosh is building there.”

Baker already had a relationship with Lupoi and a few other coaches from when they were at Oregon and that played a big role.

“Tosh played a huge role for sure,” Baker said. “When we sat down and talked, it was probably the best meeting I’ve had with any head coach.

“There was so much intent and meaning to everything he said. He’s very intentional about everything he’s doing. He’s extremely motivated to build a winner at Cal and I really think he can do it and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

In addition to Lupoi, Baker had a connection with new safeties coach Connor Boyd.

“I knew coach Boyd at Oregon and also have a good relationship with Michael Hutchings, the DC as well,” Baker said. “Coach Hutch is who offered me and I’m super comfortable around both of them along with coach (Da’Von) Brown, the corners coach.

“I really like Ron Rivera, the GM (general manage) too. He played at Cal and it just feels like one big family there. Tosh played there so he’s very passionate about the school and I just love the overall vibe and how bought in everyone is.”

Baker is one of the top safety prospects in the country and is currently rated the No. 336 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He’s rated No. 241 in the Rivals 300 and the No. 21 player in the state.

He’s a huge addition for the Bears and chose Cal over heavyweight programs like LSU, Alabama and Ohio State. He had visits set with all three schools in addition to Stanford and was considering trips to UCLA and Oregon as well.

He’s one of the more versatile defensive players in the region with size, athleticism and physicality. Some schools liked Baker as a linebacker but Cal said safety all along and that was another factor that helped tilt things in their favor.

“They like me at safety and that’s where I want to play too,” Baker said. “Some coaches said hybrid or even straight linebacker. Wherever I play, I’m going to play my hardest but safety is what I like.

“Tosh was very honest with me, he didn’t make any promises but said if I come in and work my tail off, I’ll have a chance to play a lot as a true freshman. That’s definitely the goal and I can’t wait to get going.”

Baker is commit No. 5 for the Bears and second in the Rivals 300 joining edge rusher Troy Bowens. Edge Giovanni Hodge, receiver Blake Gunter and linebacker Gunnar Perry have also committed.