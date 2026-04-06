National championships and the start of travel ball bring another 2027 Rivals150 update

On Monday, Rivals updated its class of 2027 player rankings for the fifth time. This is the fourth update for the 2027 class with a full allotment of 150 players (the Rivals150). The movement and additions are based on two key sources: 1) in-person player evaluations through the mid-part of the high school season, and 2) film study and intel gathered on prospects since the previous update.

Updated 2027 Rivals 150 player rankings

Since this cycle’s last update, in January, the Rivals National Basketball team has Hoophall Classic, EYBL Scholastic Championships, Chipotle Nationals, USA Basketball Minicamp, state playoffs, and practices. With multiple events taking place every week(end), Rivals has also collected streams and film to comb through for the maximum exposure of countless events and players.

The ranking process is a continual and often fluid one. Rivals starts ranking recruits after their freshman-year travel seasons, before their sophomore years of high school. Each recruit can look a lot different for our final ranking after their senior year championships and all-star games are played.

We have spent the last several weeks working on this 2027 update so it will reflect the most accurate and current representation of the recruiting cycle. This work has resulted in 16 players making their debuts in the latest Rivals150 update. We have also continued collecting viewings and data on the previously ranked players, keeping an eye on their progression since the previous update.

These prospects are just wrapping up their junior seasons of high school ball. Our next class update for the 2027 cycle will be released before the summer travel season evaluation period.

The goal of rankings at Rivals is to assess a prospect’s long-term potential. As we move forward, a player’s performance on the court and their continued growth will ultimately outweigh their earlier rankings. Again, every player’s arc is different, and each ranking is a snapshot in time.

Updated 2027 Player Rankings

Here are some storylines from Rivals’ fifth update of the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Grading the 2027 Rivals150

The basketball player rankings scale is as follows: five-star prospects have grades 98-100, four-star recruits have grades 90-97, and 80-89 grades are for three stars.

This update has one five-star, with a rating of 98 or higher. The players ranked Nos. 2 to 110 are classified as four-star prospects, with grades ranging from 90 to 97. The remainder of the 150 and position rankings are considered three-star prospects.

Our goal is to assess a prospect’s long-term potential, ultimately manifested by the NBA Draft. The goal of the ranking is not to determine who had the best high school career or who will be the best college player. This is why we aim to conclude each cycle with 14 five-star prospects, following the lead of the NBA Draft Lottery. Our vision, as we end each cycle, is draft night.

CJ Rosser holds on to the No. 1 spot

The race for the No. 1 position in the 2027 Rivals150 ranking remains wide open. While CJ Rosser is the player who has held on to the top position for the last two updates, we expect this to be a fluid conversation for the forseeable future.

Rosser is a 6-foot-10 forward, originally from North Carolina, currently attending Southeastern (FL) Prep. His size, length, and athletic fluidity immediately pop. Then you seen the progressions that he continues to make, streamlining his scoring, learning his spots on the floor, and continuing to play with balance as he flashes and cuts off ball. There is still some growth to be had, especially from a strength standpoint, but the upside is very high with Rosser as he continues to check very intriguing long-term boxes.

Coming in at No. 2 in Monday’s update is Spire (OH) Academy shooting guard King Gibson. At No. 3 is Long Island (NY) Lutheran wing Moussa Kamissoko. No. 4 is Southeastern (FL) Prep center Obinna Ekezie Jr, and at No. 5 is Second Baptist (TX) School point guard Reese Alston. Not only are each of these players under consideration for the top spot, there is expected to be more who classify into the cycle and players currently ranked lower to take big steps.

Currently, Rosser is the only five-star rated player in the 2027 Rivals150. From the start, the conversation around the top of this class has been a fluid one. The expectation is that this this trend will continue as the players continue develop as well as move in and out of the cycle.

The race for PG1 tightens

Reese Alston maintained his spot atop the point guard list. The 6-foot-3 junior at Second Baptist (TX) School, and the son of former NBA point guard Rafer Alston, came in at No. 5 overall in Monday’s update.

Alston is a smooth lead guard who is capable of playing in the open floor or operating in the pick-and-roll from various angles. He has great length and has developed impressive athletic pop over the past high school season. He already is consistently producing at a high level, but he also has an intriguing ceiling for continued growth.

The overall outlook for point guards in the 2027 cycle is high. There are three at the position ranked among the top-ten overall players in the class. Beckham Black moved to No. 8 overall, and Nasir Anderson is the cycle’s No. 3 point guard coming in at No. 10.

Black is the ultimate floor general. The Southeastern (FL) Prep junior is in the 6-foot-3 range and he takes care of possessions and moves the ball around on target and on time. Anderson, the strong and lengthy 6-foot-3 lead guard at Prolific (FL) Prep is a two-way terror at the point of attack.

Rounding out the point guards who are ranked among the top-25 in this cycle are Dooney Johnson (No. 18), NaVorro Bowman Jr. (No. 19), Jalen Davis (No. 20), and Cayden Daughtry (No. 22). While the numbers beside them have changed, these names have remained the same for a couple of updates. While the top of the class is expected to remain fluid, the point guard position seems to be anchoring down.

Lewis Uvwo, a 6-foot-10 post at Prolific (FL) Prep, made his Rivals150 debut at No. 47 in Monday’s update. The lengthy and athletically fluid big man moved to the United States this high school season. He played mostly a reserve role for a top-5-ranked high school team, showing intriguing flashes in his time on the floor.

In total, six players (five other than Uvwo) made their Rivals150 debuts with four-star status.

4-star SG Lucai Anderson (No. 90) Trinity (TX) Christian School

4-star PG Aaron Ona Embo (No. 91) Prolific (FL) Prep

4-star SG Kamari Whyte (No. 102) Vermont (VT) Academy

4-star SG Jacob David (No. 106)

4-star PG Drew Guy (No. 110) Episcopal (TX) School of Dallas

Florida led the way with 22 players in the updated Rivals150 ranking. Their highest-ranking player was No. 1 overall CJ Rosser. Rosser is a 6-foot-9 power forward at Southeastern (FL) Prep. In total, 34 states and Canada are represented in the Rivals 2027 rankings.

Florida – 22

Georgia – 12

Texas – 10

Arizona – 10

California – 10

Ohio – 6

Wisconsin – 6

Missouri – 6

North Carolina – 5

Indiana – 5

New Jersey – 5