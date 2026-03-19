Nation's No. 6 RB Nigel Newkirk names top six schools

Gainesville (Ga.) four-star running back Nigel Newkirk has amassed a huge offer list that features some of college football’s top programs.

Now, he is ready to begin taking the next steps in his recruiting process. On Wednesday, Newkirk narrowed his list down to six schools, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett: LSU, USC, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama.

Back in November, Newkirk announced he was down to five schools, a list that included the Hurricanes, Crimson Tide, Wolverines, and Bulldogs, as well as Florida State. But both the Buckeyes and Tigers have made moves in recent months to get themselves in the mix.

NEWS: Four-Star RB Nigel Newkirk is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 195 RB from Gainesville, GA is ranked as the No. 6 RB in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?⁰https://t.co/EIPNdNv1xD pic.twitter.com/1cGY6BTCLf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 18, 2026

He already has an official visit locked in with the Crimson Tide for the weekend of May 29. And they appear to be gaining major steam.

“Bama’s tradition speaks for itself. The standard there is different,” he told Fawcett back in November. “It’s all about competition, winning, and development. They’ve put so many guys in the league, and when you visit, you can feel that professional atmosphere.”

Newkirk visited Tuscaloosa in January and plans to return for an unofficial visit on April 11 before taking an official visit. According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, sources say the Crimson Tide are in a ‘strong position’ right now.

Alabama looking to keep Gainesville pipeline going

“Alabama shows me love,” Newkirk told Simmons last week. “I like the fact that every time they have a conversation with me, it’s never about football. That tells me a lot.”

Gainesville has been a friendly place to the Tide in recent years, with five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin and top-100 edge rusher Jamarion Matthews both signing with Alabama in 2026.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder is coming off a dominant junior season. Across 14 games, he rushed 184 times for 1,496 yards (8.1 YPC) and 19 touchdowns in one of Georgia’s highest classifications. Rivals tab him as the No. 89 overall prospect and No. 6 running back nationally in this class.

