Nation's top uncommitted QB Peter Bourque sets commitment date; 3 schools battling

Tabor Academy (Mass.) four-star quarterback Peter Bourque is ready to make his second college commitment — and hopes this will lock down his future home.

The former Michigan pledge, who decommitted from the Wolverines in February, will announce his decision on May 14, he tells Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. Bourque did not include a list of final schools but is coming off recent visits to Virginia Tech, Penn State and Georgia.

Each of his finalists have hosted him over the past month, and now he is ready to make the call before official visits begin later this month. The Nittany Lions are considered the favorite right now by the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), but there is still plenty of intrigue to go around.

According to Rivals VP of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong, Penn State may actually be chasing the Bulldogs and Hokies at this point.

“A couple sources believe Virginia Tech and Georgia are in the best position for four-star quarterback Peter Bourque,” he wrote earlier this week. “Penn State rounds out the top three.”

None of Bourque’s three finalists have quarterbacks committed yet, and the list of available prep passers in dwindling by the day. Of the top 25 players at the position this cycle, only three are left uncommitted as we head deeper into May.

Bourque is one of nation’s most coveted QBs

The No. 82 overall prospect and No. 7 QB in the class, Bourque has long been one of the premier passers in the country. He committed to Michigan in August but backed off that pledge after the coaching change in Ann Arbor from Sherrone Moore to Kyle Whittingham.

He quickly picked up new interest and offers, with Penn State, Virginia Tech, UGA, Florida, Miami and more all pushing for him. While he took his time with his second recruiting process, a few of those schools picked up quarterbacks of their own and took themselves off the list.

Now, it’ll come down to the Hokies, Bulldogs and Nittany Lions next week.

As a junior, Bourque earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Massachusetts. He led Tabor Academy to a 9-0 record and completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,241 yards and 18 touchdowns. On the ground, he carried the ball 80 times for 688 yards and 15 more scores.