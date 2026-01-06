Navy All-American Bowl 2026: Live updates from Practice 1

San Antonio is the epicenter of the recruiting world this week, as more than 100 of the nation’s best 2026 and 2027 prospects arrive for Navy All-American Bowl week.

Rivals is on hand at both practice locations — the Alamodome and Trinity University — as the first action of the week kicks off. Follow here for live updates as our national recruiting team breaks down who is standing out among the elite prospects in the senior and junior classes.

Note: On Tuesday, the East team is practicing at the Alamodome, while the West squad will take the field at Trinity.

9:45 a.m. CT: At East practice in the Alamodome ahead of Day 1. Some outstanding prospects here in the 2026 class include Rivals five-star and USC DL signee Luke Wafle and Texas A&M signee Tristian Givens, as well as Miami signee Keshawn Stancil, too. Tennessee five-star WR signee Tristen Keys and Aggies signee Aaron Gregory on the roster. Some top 2027s include Michigan commits Peter Bourque and Tristan Dare, as well as Wolverines legacy Charles Woodson Jr. — Sam Spiegelman, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst