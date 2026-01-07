Navy All-American Bowl 2026: Live updates from Practice 2

San Antonio is the epicenter of the recruiting world this week, as more than 100 of the nation’s best 2026 and 2027 prospects arrive for Navy All-American Bowl week.

Rivals is on hand at both practice locations — the Alamodome and Trinity University — as the second action of the week kicks off. Follow here for live updates as our national recruiting team breaks down who is standing out among the elite prospects in the senior and junior classes.

Note: On Wednesday, the West team will be at the Alamodome, while the East squad will start at Trinity. The teams will have a joint practice at the Alamodome after lunch.

Navy All-American Game Rosters | Position battles, top players to watch

Join the discussion on the Rivals recruiting board here.

11:22 a.m. ET (East): “I really like Tristen Keys, Joel Wyatt and Jaden Upshaw during early receiver routes. Upshaw made a beautiful catch on a ball thrown high.” — Adam Gorney

11:21 a.m. ET (West): “Texas Tech signee Felix Ojo remains long and lean. Looks to be around 275. Will need to add mass in his upper body once he gets to Lubbock.

“USC signee Vlad Dyakonov is another, lean athletic tackle also around 275. He’s an upside/developmental body type at the position.

“First time seeing Michigan signee Malakai Lee. He’s the biggest OL on the West. Interested to see how he moves. One who could ultimately slide inside.” — Charles Power

11:17 a.m. ET (East): “Louisville QB signed Briggs Cherry looks great throwing on air. Smooth delivery.” — Greg Smith

11:16 a.m. ET (East): “Out at East practice, Tennessee safety signee Joel Wyatt working out against receivers. He is as smooth as they come.” — Adam Gorney

11:13 a.m. ET (West): “West: Looks like 2027 RB SaRod Baker isn’t going this morning. On the bench with his cleats off.” — Charles Power

11:11 a.m. ET (West): “West team is stretching inside the Alamodome.

“One prospect who looks great on the hoof: Texas Tech CB signee S’Vioarean Martin. Plus stature, bulk, length for a corner.” — Charles Power

10:55 a.m. ET (East): “Foggy day over at Trinity for the East practice.” — Greg Smith