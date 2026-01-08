Navy All-American Bowl 2026: Live updates from Practice 3

San Antonio is the epicenter of the recruiting world this week, as more than 100 of the nation’s best 2026 and 2027 prospects arrive for Navy All-American Bowl week.

Rivals is on hand at both practice locations — the Alamodome and Trinity University — as the third action of the week kicks off on Thursday morning. Follow here for live updates as our national recruiting team breaks down who is standing out among the elite prospects in the senior and junior classes.

Note: On Thursday, the West team will be at the Alamodome, while the East squad will be at Trinity.

Navy All-American Game Rosters | Position battles, top players to watch

Top performers from day two

11:40 a.m. (West): “Continue to like Texas Tech four-star CB signee S’Vioarean Martin in drills. Quality mover with good ball skills at around 6-foot-2, 200 pounds. Had some lapses in man coverage yesterday, but the tools are apparent.” — Charles Power

11:35 a.m. ET (West): “Texas A&M 2027 commit Hakim Frampton is working out with the DB group despite being on the roster as a WR and wearing an offensive jersey. Committed to the Aggies for defense.” — Charles Power

11:35 a.m. ET (East): “Nebraska cornerback signee Danny Odem looks extremely fluid and twitchy going through his pedal and flipping his hips. He’s had a strong week of practice.” — Cody Bellaire

11:20 a.m. ET (West): “Slow start to the West practice so far. Warming up and working on PATs right now. Unseasonably warm week in San Antonio, which we will take after a 40 degree practice at Under Armour last week.” — Charles Power

11:00 a.m. ET (East): “Weather is a bit muggy this morning but another 78° day with decent sunshine so no complaints. We have stretching underway!” — Cody Bellaire

10:50 a.m. ET: “We’re in San Antonio for Day 3 of practice at the Navy All-American Bowl. Practice is set to run from 10 AM to around 12:30 PM today. I’m in the Alamodome for the West practice and Cody Bellaire is at Trinity University for the East practice.” — Charles Power