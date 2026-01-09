Navy All-American Bowl: How to watch as top recruits face off
The Navy All-American Bowl is back for another year, and the contest will again feature many of the top recruits in the 2026 and 2027 classes.
FULL NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL ROSTER
Among those headlining this week’s practices and Saturday’s game are five-star receiver Chris Henry, Jr. (Ohio State), five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo (Texas Tech), five-star receiver Tristen Keys (Tennessee), four-star edge rusher Asharri Charles (Miami), four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle (USC) and four-star cornerback Brandon Arrington (Texas A&M).
How to watch the Navy All-American Bowl
The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 10 from the Alamodome.
The game will include four quarters of action on the field, as well as live commitments from four-star edge rusher Taven Epps, four-star cornerback Allen Evans, four-star receiver Ja’Hyde Brown, three-star safety Garyon Hobbs, four-star tight end Korz Loken, three-star defensive lineman Deven Robertson, four-star athlete Monsanna Torbert and four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington.
Top Players to Watch
Each team features dozens of players who will see the field during the game, and they’re broken up into two squads that have been practicing together all week: Team East and Team West. Below are the top players to watch for each.
Team East
+ QB Peter Bourque (2027) – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 91 NATL (No. 8 QB)
Status: Committed to Michigan.
+ WR Tristen Keys – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11 NATL (No. 2 WR)
Status: Signed with Tennessee.
+ QB Will Mencl (2027) – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 373 NATL (No. 27 QB)
Status: Uncommitted.
+ EDGE Luke Wafle – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 39 NATL (No. 7 EDGE)
Status: Signed with USC.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Top transfer QB
Set to visit Miami
- 2New
Georgia takes lead
For prized transfer target
- 3
Ole Miss
Focus turns to future after loss
- 4
Miami Hurricanes
Special season comes a year later
- 5Hot
Demond Williams
Reverses decision
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
+ EDGE Julian Walker – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 72 NATL (No. 11 EDGE)
Status: Signed with South Carolina.
Team West
+ CB Brandon Arrington – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29 NATL (No. 2 CB)
Status: Signed with Texas A&M.
+ EDGE Asharri Charles – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 151 NATL (No. 19 EDGE)
Status: Signed with Miami.
+ WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 136 NATL (No. 18 WR)
Status: Signed with USC.
+ WR Chris Henry, Jr. – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 NATL (No. 1 WR)
Status: Signed with Ohio State.
+ OT Felix Ojo – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14 NATL (No. 2 OT)
Status: Signed with Texas Tech.