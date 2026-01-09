Navy All-American Bowl: How to watch as top recruits face off

The Navy All-American Bowl is back for another year, and the contest will again feature many of the top recruits in the 2026 and 2027 classes.

FULL NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL ROSTER

Among those headlining this week’s practices and Saturday’s game are five-star receiver Chris Henry, Jr. (Ohio State), five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo (Texas Tech), five-star receiver Tristen Keys (Tennessee), four-star edge rusher Asharri Charles (Miami), four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle (USC) and four-star cornerback Brandon Arrington (Texas A&M).

How to watch the Navy All-American Bowl

The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 10 from the Alamodome.

The game will include four quarters of action on the field, as well as live commitments from four-star edge rusher Taven Epps, four-star cornerback Allen Evans, four-star receiver Ja’Hyde Brown, three-star safety Garyon Hobbs, four-star tight end Korz Loken, three-star defensive lineman Deven Robertson, four-star athlete Monsanna Torbert and four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington.

Top Players to Watch

Each team features dozens of players who will see the field during the game, and they’re broken up into two squads that have been practicing together all week: Team East and Team West. Below are the top players to watch for each.

Team East

+ QB Peter Bourque (2027) – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 91 NATL (No. 8 QB)

Status: Committed to Michigan.

+ WR Tristen Keys – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11 NATL (No. 2 WR)

Status: Signed with Tennessee.

+ QB Will Mencl (2027) – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 373 NATL (No. 27 QB)

Status: Uncommitted.

+ EDGE Luke Wafle – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 39 NATL (No. 7 EDGE)

Status: Signed with USC.

+ EDGE Julian Walker – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 72 NATL (No. 11 EDGE)

Status: Signed with South Carolina.

Team West

+ CB Brandon Arrington – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29 NATL (No. 2 CB)

Status: Signed with Texas A&M.

+ EDGE Asharri Charles – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 151 NATL (No. 19 EDGE)

Status: Signed with Miami.

+ WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 136 NATL (No. 18 WR)

Status: Signed with USC.

+ WR Chris Henry, Jr. – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 NATL (No. 1 WR)

Status: Signed with Ohio State.

+ OT Felix Ojo – Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14 NATL (No. 2 OT)

Status: Signed with Texas Tech.