Navy All-American Bowl Live Updates

After a few days of practice, close to 100 of the nation’s top 2026 and 2027 recruits are taking the field at the Alamodome in San Antonio for the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl.

Event organizers have split up numerous high school all-stars into two teams: East and West. Saturday’s game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC and Peacock. Rivals is providing live updates and analysis from the contest:

FULL NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL ROSTER

By: Hunter Shelton Ohio State signees battling -Dailey tries to find Chris Henry Jr. on the quick out but Jordan Thomas has him blanketed. Fade ball on the next play to Henry Jr. and Thomas is called for defensive pass interference. Ohio State signees have been battling in the first half. — Cody Bellaire

By: Hunter Shelton Scoring drive brewing for Team West -USC EDGE signee Luke Wafle has lined up inside some on this second defensive drive and got pressure up the middle. A few plays later, Wafle is lined up on the edge and beats 2027 OT Jake Hildebrand off the edge to force QB Corey Dailey to throw the ball away. — Charles Power



-2027 running back SaRod Baker with a quality run up the middle for the first down. — Cody Bellaire



-Ohio State cornerback signee Jordan Thomas with another nice tackle made in the backfield on the screen to Team West WR and Texas A&M signee Madden Williams. — Cody Bellaire



-A few nice plays in pursuit by Pitt LB signee Marcus Jennings running sideline to sideline. He snuffs out a quick hitter to WR Chris Henry Jr. — Charles Power



-3rd down in the red zone for Team West and Dailey rolls right and hits USC WR signee Kayden Dixon-Wyatt for the first down just short of the goal line. — Cody Bellaire



–Luke Wafle again — flies off the edge beating 2027 OT Kaeden Scott for a sack of Corey Dailey. The USC signee is showing why he’s Rivals’ highest-rated prospect at the game and is simply a very tough matchup for 2027 offensive linemen. — Charles Power

By: Hunter Shelton Team West driving at end of first quarter Team West taking the field now with Pitt QB signee Corey Dailey again at QB.



-Starts with a quick hitter for a first down to Ohio State WR signee Jerquaden Guilford. Dailey later delivers a nice throw to his left to Ohio State signee Chris Henry Jr. who makes a defender miss and picks up the first down to end the first quarter. — Cody Bellaire

By: Hunter Shelton Sooners get another pledge It’s a second commitment for Oklahoma as Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove three-star defensive lineman Deven Robertson announced his decision. He’s the No. 45 DL and No. 12 junior in the Magnolia State. Rivals’ Chad Simmons has more on Robertson.

By: Hunter Shelton Team East strikes first -Unbelievable throw from Cherry rolling left and an even better catch by elite 2027 WR Nicholas Lennear with a diving grab for a touchdown for Team East. — Cody Bellaire

By: Hunter Shelton Louisville QB in for Team East Louisville four-star QB signee Briggs Cherry now in at QB for Team East.



-Cherry hits Illinois signee Nasir Rankin for a nice 9-yard gain on his first snap. He then hits Rankin again, making two defenders miss in the open field for a first down. — Cody Bellaire



-Strong pursuit by Washington DL signee JD Hill tracking down a wide receiver about 10 yards downfield. Covered ground very quickly and strong effort. — Charles Power

By: Hunter Shelton Former Texas pledge commits to Oklahoma Tustin (Calif.) four-star EDGE Taven Epps has committed to Oklahoma. The No. 103 overall prospect and No. 14 EDGE in the 2027 cycle decommitted from Texas in November and now joins a Sooners class that’s in the top five early on. Rivals’ Adam Gorney has more on Epps’ decision.

By: Hunter Shelton Team West tries trick play but to no avail Team West runs a fake punt and SMU four-star QB commit Malachi Zeigler just misses an open receiver for the turnover on downs. Both teams come up empty on their opening drives. — Cody Bellaire

By: Hunter Shelton Pitt QB signee starts for Team West -Pitt signee Corey Dailey is the starting QB for Team West. — Cody Bellaire



-Tennessee linebacker signee Brayden Rouse with an excellent tackle to force 4th down…Houston RB signee John Hebert running hard and showing off his leg drive to convert the tough first down. — Cody Bellaire



-Best on best matchup between USC signees in OT Vlad Dyakonov and EDGE Luke Wafle has been fun this first drive. Dyakonov is more than holding his own against the 5-star pass rusher. — Charles Power



-Ohio State CB signee Jordan Thomas brings down future teammate Jerquaden Guilford with an excellent tackle in space. Oregon safety signee Devin Jackson then brings down Ohio State WR signee Chris Henry Jr. to force another 4th down. — Cody Bellaire

By: Hunter Shelton Team East punts on opening drive -USC running back signee Deshonne Redeaux catches a screen and breaks a few tackles but ultimately short of the line to gain. Team East to punt. — Cody Bellaire



-Active first few plays for Texas DL signee Jamarion Carlton and USC DL signeeJaimeon Winfield with both getting in the backfield for Team West. Winfield blows up a speed sweep to South Carolina signee Sequel Patterson for a TFL. Winfield has been the top DL all week in San Antonio. — Charles Power

By: Hunter Shelton Michigan QB commit takes the field -Starting QB for Team East will be 2027 Michigan commit Peter Bourque. The four-star chose the Wolverines in August and is the No. 8 QB in the 2027 cycle.



-Early on, Bad snap, but Bourque does a nice job picking it up and turning it into a nice gain of about six yards. Texas A&M CB signee Brandon Arrington lays the wood out of bounds.



-Borque then rolls left and hits Texas A&M signee Aaron Gregory on a nice comeback route down the sideline. Great throw there. — Cody Bellaire



By: Hunter Shelton 2026 Navy AAB nearing kickoff The stage is set at the Alamodome and kickoff is just a few minutes away. A slew of blue-chippers will take the field in San Antonio. Team East is wearing black, while West is dawning white.