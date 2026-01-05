Navy All-American Bowl to feature multiple commit announcements

The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl returns to San Antonio beginning on Tuesday as All-American recruits from across the country gather in the Alamodome to compete in an exclusive setting.

This year’s Navy All-American Bowl will include six commitments broadcasted live during the NBC broadcast on Saturday, Jan.10. It will also include a closer evaluation of several of the nation’s best 2026 and 2027 recruits in-person as Rivals moves toward its final edition of the 2026 class rankings and gets a jump on the 2027 group.

Rivals will be on hand for the entire week in San Antonio during multiple drills, practices, combine workouts, and more — culminating with the annual game on Saturday.

Recruits committing in San Antonio

4-star WR Ja’Hyde Brown (2027)

Contenders: Alabama, Auburn, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin

4-star EDGE Taven Epps (2027)

Contenders: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, USC

3-star S Garyon Hobbs (2027)

Contenders: Indiana, Notre Dame

4-star TE Korz Loken (2027)

Contenders: Auburn, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Notre Dame, Wisconsin

3-star DL Deven Robertson (2027)

Contenders: Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Texas A&M

4-star CB Aaryn Washington (2027)

Contenders: Alabama, Nebraska, Ohio State, USC, Washington

About the Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl is an annual high school football all-star game held at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Sponsored by the U.S. Navy, it showcases 100 top prospects in an East vs. West format. With over 500 alumni in the NFL, it is one of the nation’s most-watched high school sporting events.



