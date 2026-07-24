NC State lands longtime in-state CB priority AK Crumel

NC State stayed patient, stayed consistent and ultimately kept one of its top in-state defensive targets home.

Three-star cornerback AK Crumel has committed to Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack over Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound defensive back from Clayton (N.C.) has been a priority in Raleigh for over two years. NC State offered Crumel during his freshman season after evaluating him at practice, and from that point forward, the Wolfpack never let up.

“They’ve been recruiting me since I was a freshman,” Crumel told Rivals. “They’re in my backyard. They’re close to home, and I love them. There are a lot of reasons I chose NC State.”

That consistency ultimately separated NC State from the rest of the field.

Crumel estimates he has visited Raleigh 10 to 15 times as a recruit, while also attending Wolfpack games growing up. The familiarity with the program, coaching staff and campus made the decision easier as the recruiting process reached its conclusion.

“I really knew after my first official visit. That same feeling has always been there. I went back for the official, and it was the same.”

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Although Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech remained firmly in the race until the end, Crumel admitted that no program ever overtook NC State.

“Nobody had the lead over them,” he said. “It has been the same for me since they first got me on campus. When they offered, and I started visiting, NC State was on top. I can’t say that I ever had another leader.”

The relationships in Raleigh mattered

The relationships built over the last two years played a major role.

Cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell became one of the most important figures in Crumel’s recruitment.

“Coach Mitchell is a great person and a great coach,” Crumel said. “He’s been there forever and has produced guys that made it to the league. He teaches me like I’m one of his kids. He really loves me, and he’s wanted me there since I was a freshman.”

Head coach Dave Doeren reinforced that feeling throughout the process.

“He knows how to do it,” Crumel said. “He’s produced a lot of guys who made it to the league. He’s a great coach. Coach Doeren’s been there a long time, so he is doing something right. I like the person he is and the way he coaches.”

Beyond the coaching staff, the atmosphere around the program always felt familiar.

“It’s a great feeling,” Crumel said. “I’ve always been there, always been to their games, and I’ve always loved it. It is home for me.”

For Crumel, staying close to home and representing his home state only made the commitment more meaningful.

“The best in North Carolina stay in North Carolina,” he said.