NC State lands OT Conner Rutherford after Indiana makes late push

Chillicothe (Ohio) High three-star offensive tackle Conner Rutherford is a heavily recruited prospect out of the Midwest. He recently cut his list of schools down to four: Miami, Minnesota, NC State and Indiana.

But now Rutherford has committed to NC State.

“The biggest thing for me was always relationships,” Rutherford said.

“And I can’t think of anyone else that I have a better relationship with than Coach (Garett) 2J (Tujague). It’s my place and it feels like destiny to me. Also it’s a place where I can develop and hopefully have my name called for the draft.”

The 6-foot-6, 295 pound true tackle saw his recruiting stock rise over the offseason as more teams get a look at him. Programs like what they see on film from Rutherford who hasn’t played football very long and has a wrestling background. Indiana made a strong push for him at the end but NC State won out.

“The facilities are elite and have everything I’ll need to be successful,” Rutherford said. “And the campus is beautiful plus the city of Raleigh is a great place to live in my opinion.”

The Ohio native is the latest commitment for NC State and the program is picking up steam on the recruiting trail. There have been multiple commitments today. He couldn’t be more excited to get to campus to get to work.

“I’m looking forward to dominating in the trenches with my future teammates,” Rutherford said.

Rivals’ Scouting Report

High school left tackle who also has a wrestling background. That can be seen in his run blocking. Very physical and finishes blocks. Can get leverage despite being taller than his competition. Gets the job done in pass pro currently but that is an area where he will need continued refinement. Style of play and athletic profile seem best suited for right tackle long term with guard as a possibility as well. Road grader with toughness who should find his way into a Power Four starting line-up in time.

-Allen Trieu