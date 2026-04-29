Nebraska 4-star QB commit Trae Taylor: 'I want to bring Nebraska back again'

One of, if not the first class of 2027 quarterback recruiting domino to fall was four-star Trae Taylor committing to Nebraska on May 1, 2025.

The Midwest gunslinger hasn’t wavered one bit since locking in with head coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers nearly one year ago. He’s coming off an incredible junior season that has the Nebraska faithful excited about his eventual arrival in Lincoln.

As a junior for Carmel Catholic (Ill.), Taylor completed 81 percent of his passes for 3,571 yards, 38 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He’s now set to transfer to Millard South (Neb.) for his senior season.

Taylor’s decision to move closer to Lincoln isn’t surprising if you’ve followed him on social media. He’s completely bought in and is ready to make an impact on the Big Ten program. Taylor discussed his commitment with Rivals’ Josh Newberg at the Rivals Nashville camp over the weekend.

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“It’s been amazing. We’re coming up on a year now since I’ve been committed,” Taylor said. “Made a lot of progress, made big decisions throughout the process but I love it, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“It’s really a second home and it’ll soon become my first home.”

Taylor trying to lure other blue-chippers to Lincoln

There hasn’t been a more vocal player recruiter than Taylor this cycle. The passer has gone all in and is doing whatever he can to help the Huskers build an elite class.

So far, he’s one of eight commits in the mix for Nebraska. The class sits at No. 13 nationally, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Taylor will be joined at Millard South by three-star wide receiver commit Tay Ellis this fall.

As far as top targets that Taylor is working to help Nebraska land, Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson is at the top of the list. The Huskers are battling LSU. Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston four-star interior offensive lineman Albert Simien and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star cornerback Jailen Hill are other coveted recruits he’d love to bring to Lincoln.

Quarterback commits are often catalysts for building big-time blue-chip hauls and Taylor is one of the best in the cycle. He now ranks as the No. 63 overall prospect and No. 6 QB in the cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Taylor wants to bring Nebraska back

Rhule is now 19-19 in three seasons at the helm in Lincoln. The Husker faithful is hungry and wants to see their program back in the national conversation in a positive manner.

Taylor wants to help Nebraska get back to the level of success it consistently found three decades ago. He sees the vision under Rhule and is ready to eventually make his mark down the road.

“The biggest statement that people always say, but isn’t put out there enough: I want to bring Nebraska back again,” he said. “Everybody says that but they always have their different reasons. It’s not because of the winning — obviously, in order to bring Nebraska back you have to win. I think the biggest thing…the culture, it’s a blue-chip school. Everybody knows about it from the 90s, let’s make it relevant in the (2020s).”

“I think coach Rhule has given me a great lead off in that race and I’ve just got to run with it now.”