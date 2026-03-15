Nebraska 4-star QB commit Trae Taylor invited to Elite 11 Finals

The Elite 11 Dallas regional brought out myriad blue-chip quarterback prospects this weekend. Trae Taylor sat atop the list.

After showing out on Sunday, the four-star Nebraska commit has landed an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals, which will take place in Los Angeles this June.

He’s now the fourth passer to earn an invite to the illustrious event, joining four-star Brady Edmunds (Ohio State commit), three-star Braylen Warren (Missouri) and four-star Kharim Hughley (Clemson).

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It brings together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles during the month of June.

Elite 11 alumni include college and NFL stars like Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 16 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six players at the position.

Taylor is the No. 59 overall prospect and No. 5 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

The Lake of the Hills, Ill. product is moving from Carmel Catholic (Ill.) to Millard South (Neb.) for his senior season this fall. He’s playing a major role in Nebraska’s recruiting efforts and he’s now moving closer to Lincoln before becoming a Husker.

“With me being an early enrollee I figured why wait when I’d be in Lincoln most of the weekends anyways and multiple NIL things have been brought to me,” Taylor told Rivals’ Greg Smith. “But I couldn’t because of the schedule to get back to Lincoln. Lastly, on game days I can get way more time with coaches. I can dig into the playbook to have a better understanding before I even enroll.”

This story will be updated.