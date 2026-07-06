Nebraska adds Top-100 WR Khalil Taylor to Top-20 recruiting class

Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland Rivals300 receiver Khalil Taylor will play his college football at Nebraska, announcing his commitment to head coach Matt Rhule and his staff on Monday.

The four-star Taylor chose the Huskers over his other top schools in Penn State, Colorado and Alabama.

Ranked by the Rivals Industry as the nation’s No. 17 receiver and No. 90 prospect overall, Taylor becomes commit No. 22 for the Huskers in the 2027 class. He becomes one of the jewels of this haul that previously ranked No. 20 in the land.

Nebraska got the last official visit from Taylor the weekend of June 19.

“Development, stable coaching staff and a quarterback that’s committed in my class that I’m able to work with my years there,” Taylor said of what he was looking for in a school.

Nebraska surged at the right time for Taylor who was leaning Penn State earlier in the summer.

“Just the people,” Taylor said. “Going around there, it’s love and genuine. Coach Rhule is a great coach and even cooler person outside of football. He checks in on me and he really likes me.

“(Nebraska commit) Trae Taylor, he’s the No. 1 quarterback in the nation. It’s a great opportunity to play with him.”

As a junior Taylor only needed 33 catches to rack up 571 yards and score 16 touchdowns. He ran back three kicks for scores and three punts for touchdowns. Taylor picked off three passes, running two home for TDs.