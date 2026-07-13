Nebraska Cornhuskers QB commit Trae Taylor earns 5-star status from Rivals

Rivals has updated its recruiting rankings — the Rivals300 — for the 2027 cycle. To no surprise, Millard South (Neb.) quarterback Trae Taylor has claimed his fifth star.

The elite Nebraska commit has had quite the offseason. On top of looking the part at camps and 7-on-7 circuits, Taylor was named Rivals MVP at the Elite 11 Finals, one of the top honors for a senior passer. It’s all culminated with him jumping from No. 71 to No. 17 in the Rivals300.

As a junior for Carmel Catholic (Ill.), Taylor had a great season, throwing for more than 3,500 yards and 38 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He rushed for another 12 scores and had more than 600 yards on the ground.

Taylor has now transferred to Nebraska preps powerhouse Millard South for his senior season. He has been an incredibly vocal recruiter and is getting closer to Lincoln now before he enrolls early with the Huskers. Taylor committed to Nebraska over a year ago last May.

“The biggest statement that people always say, but isn’t put out there enough: I want to bring Nebraska back again,” Taylor told Rivals’ Josh Newberg this spring. “Everybody says that but they always have their different reasons. It’s not because of the winning — obviously, in order to bring Nebraska back you have to win. I think the biggest thing…the culture, it’s a blue-chip school. Everybody knows about it from the 90s, let’s make it relevant in the (2020s).”

Taylor is one of three Nebraska commits featured in the top 100 of the Rivals300. The Huskers have a top-20 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. It all starts with the blue-chip passer.

Scouting Trae Taylor

Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power writes this about Taylor as a prospect:

“Well-rounded, polished signal caller with one of the stronger arms in the 2027 cycle. Measured at a shade under 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with 9.25-inch hands prior to his senior season. Brings a combination of high-end arm talent and refinement to the table. Has a whippy release that uncoils quickly to generate fast arm action. Added arm strength in the off-season prior to his senior year. Can drive the football to all areas of the field with palpable zip. Rips throws out to the far hash and up the seam. Throws a tight spiral that cuts through the wind. Has proven to be accurate in multiple settings. Hyper-trained and plays with a good level of consistency as a passer. Passed for over 3,300 yards and 36 touchdowns against 5 interceptions as a junior.

…Tabbed as Rivals MVP at the Elite 11 Finals in the off-season prior to his senior season. Shows the ability to extend plays, but at his most comfortable when working from within structure. Improved rushing ability and overall athleticism from sophomore to junior year. Default arm slot is in the ¾ to side arm range. Level of improvement late in his high school career should be taken as a positive. Looks like one of the top quarterbacks in the cycle entering his senior season with the upside to develop into an early round draft pick.”