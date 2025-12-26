Nebraska aiming to sign historic 2027 recruiting class

The last time Nebraska signed a top-10 recruiting class was the 2005 cycle. There’s still over 11 months to go until the next National Signing Day, but it could reach that height once again in the 2027 cycle.

The Huskers signed just 10 prospects earlier this month, forming a class that ranks No. 95 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. There’s already six commits in their 2027 class, and as of Dec. 26, that haul ranks No. 6 in the nation.

Headlining the pledge list is the top in-state prospect in the nation. Nebraska didn’t recruit its home state very well last cycle, but that could change in 2027. Omaha Central four-star safety Tory Pittman, the No. 18 overall recruit in the Rivals300, opted not to waste time in his recruitment and locked in with the Huskers back in August.

“It means a lot to stay home and play for Nebraska,” Pittman told Rivals’ Greg Smith about his decision. “It gives me the opportunity to put Nebraska on the map. Get Nebraska more out there and get back to what Nebraska used to be.”

Joining Pittman at the top of the class is Lake In The Hills (Ill.) Carmel Catholic four-star quarterback Trae Taylor. The No. 4 QB in the Rivals Industry Ranking, Taylor has been committed since May 1 and is one of the most vocal recruiters in the nation.

“What also makes Nebraska special is their coaching staff is the most genuine, straight-up real coaching staff that I feel I’ve been around from the head coach to the recruiting analysts to the guy that shows me around on down to the professors I got to meet with and the kids on campus,” Taylor told Steve Wiltfong. “I feel like that’s the type of people I want to put myself around.”

Pittman and Taylor have been flanked by four commitments this fall. Raleigh (N.C.) Rolesville four-star running back Amir Brown, the No. 21 RB in the nation, committed at the end of November. Omaha (Neb.) Millard North three-star offensive tackle Matt Erickson is the other in-state commit in the mix for Matt Rhule and Co. thus far.

Nebraska Commitments by Position

Quarterback

Four-star Trae Taylor, No. 54 NATL. (No. 4 QB)

Running Back

Four-star Amir Brown, No. 287 NATL. (No. 21 RB)

Wide Receiver

Three-star Tay Ellis, No. 387 NATL. (No. 54 WR)

Offensive Tackle

Three-star Matt Erickson, No. 557 NATL. (No. 43 OT)

Defensive Lineman

Three-star Jayden Travers, No. 555 NATL. (No. 55 DL)

Safety

Four-star Tory Pittman, No. 31 NATL. (No. 2 S)