Nebraska has Top-15 recruiting class after landing massive commitment

This may has turned out to be a massive month on the recruiting trail as blue-chippers galore are announcing their college decisions. Nebraska was yet to get in on the fun — until today.

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star interior offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma has had the Huskers among his top contenders for a while now, but the likes of Texas A&M, Georgia and Florida have been pushing, too.

Official visits were on deck, but the 6-foot-3, 315-pounder clearly had his mind made up and opted not to waste anymore time. He’s gone public with a commitment to head coach Matt Rhule and Co., giving Nebraska one of its biggest — literally and figuratively — recruiting wins this cycle.

“Seeing how Coach Wade and Coach Rhule coach, spending time with the players and seeing the city — I left that visit feeling good,” Agbanoma told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I didn’t make the decision that day, but a few weeks later, I felt great about Nebraska. It has been a long journey, but this is my commitment and I am done with the recruiting process.”

The No. 83 overall prospect and No. 7 IOL in the nation — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies — propels Nebraska up five spots from No. 20 to No. 15 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

It moved past Washington, Kentucky, Auburn, Georgia and Penn State with the addition of Agbanoma. The Huskers now have nine pledges in their class.

Huskers have three Top-100 commitments

Nebraska did some early work on the trail and that led to a pair of big commitments from four-star quarterback Trae Taylor and four-star safety Tory Pittman. They continue to buoy the class ahead of their senior seasons.

Taylor has now been committed for over a year as he made his pledge on May 1, 2025. He’s transferring to Millard South in Omaha for his senior season and has been a vocal recruiter for the Big Ten program.

“The biggest statement that people always say, but isn’t put out there enough: I want to bring Nebraska back again,” Taylor told Rivals’ Josh Newberg last month. He’s now the No. 63 overall prospect and No. 6 QB in the nation.

Pittman then pledged back in August. The No. 1 recruit in Nebraska has remained rock-solid with Rhule and the Huskers despite other programs keeping tabs this spring. He’s also the No. 3 safety in the cycle.

Four-star safety Corey Hadley and four-star running back Amir Brown are the other blue-chippers pledged to Nebraska thus far. An up-to-date look at the class can be seen here.