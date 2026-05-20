Nebraska lands a commitment from elite OL Jordan Agbanoma: 'I am done'

Nebraska went into Georgia and landed one of the top offensive linemen in the country.

Four-star offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson committed to Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers over programs like Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M after deciding Nebraska gave him the best fit for his future.

Agbanoma, the No. 83 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, took multiple visits to Lincoln throughout the process, including two trips this spring that helped Nebraska separate itself from the competition.

The latest visit sealed the decision.

“Seeing how Coach Wade and Coach Rhule coach, spending time with the players and seeing the city — I left that visit feeling good,” Agbanoma told Rivals. “I didn’t make the decision that day, but a few weeks later, I felt great about Nebraska. It has been a long journey, but this is my commitment and I am done with the recruiting process.”

Agbanoma has spent extensive time around offensive line coach Wade, Rhule and the players while getting a more in-depth look at the city and the culture surrounding the program.

“At the end of the day, it was the best fit for me. “I can go there, focus and play football, play early and become the best of my ability.”

Wade became one of the most important figures in the recruitment.

“I love Coach Wade,” Agbanoma said. “He’s a great person, a great coach and he gets linemen to the NFL. I have nothing bad to say about him.”

Rhule also made a strong impression throughout the process.

“I love Coach Rhule too. He wins, and he’s done a lot with recruiting me. He proved that he wants me. I know he is going to do great things at Nebraska.”

The overall atmosphere around the program and the history carried weight in his decision as well.

“It is a great place,” Agbanoma said. “Everything is centered around football. Nebraska is all that is out there. The fans love the program and the players. I love the program.”