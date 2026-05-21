Nebraska lands a commitment from OL KD Jones: 'It is different at Nebraska'

Nebraska loves to recruit the state of Georgia, and it back into the Peach State and pulled another big offensive line commitment out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson.

KD Jones, a 6-foot-4, 288-pound offensive lineman with close to 30 offers, committed to the Cornhuskers after building strong relationships with the staff and taking a visit to Lincoln earlier this month that completely changed his perspective on the program.

Nebraska beat out Georgia Tech and Kentucky for the talented Peach State lineman.

Jones already had a strong connection with offensive line coach Geep Wade long before Nebraska entered the picture. That connection quickly put Nebraska on his radar.

“Coach Wade has been recruiting me for a long time, ever since he was at Georgia Tech,” Jones told Rivals. “We already had a good relationship, so as soon as he got to Nebraska, he started recruiting me. Later in the spring, he offered, and he and Nebraska has been recruiting me hard since.

“He saw potential in me and he wants me to be a part of what he’s trying to do at Nebraska. Coach Wade liked me a lot when he was at Georgia Tech, and he has really been on me the last month or two hard.”

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Wade got Nebraska’s foot in the door, then the two-day visit to Lincoln proved massive in the recruitment.

“That’s the best facility I’ve ever seen on any of my visits,” he said. “That was my first Big Ten school that I took a visit to, and I see it’s way different than the other conferences.

“There’s no NBA team, no NFL team — it’s straight college football. That’s the type of environment I want to be in. It is different at Nebraska. It is a straight college-football town.”

Relationships ultimately pushed Nebraska over the top. Jones pointed directly to Wade and offensive line coach Teasley as one of the biggest reasons for the commitment.

The Big Ten also appealed heavily to Jones as he evaluated where he fit best long term.

“I see myself just playing in the Big Ten,” Jones said. “The Big Ten is the best conference out there. It is better than the SEC. It is the best football.”

Now, after a recruitment filled with offers and visits, Jones is ready to shut things down.

“After this commitment, I am committed to Nebraska and will only take one official visit,” he said