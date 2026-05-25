Nebraska lands another major target: 4-star OT Timi Aliu commits to the Huskers

Timi Aliu has felt the pull toward Nebraska for a long time. The four-star offensive tackle out of Locust Grove (Ga.) visited Lincoln for the USC game last fall, and from that point forward, Matt Rhule’s staff never stopped pushing.

Now the No. 261 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking has committed to Nebraska over Florida.

“They’ve been putting me very hard since that first time visiting in the fall,” Aliu told Rivals. “From that time, they made me feel very important. The coaches called and texted me a lot. They came to see me in January, then again this spring, so they have really done a great job recruiting me. It never changed, and that meant a lot.”

Aliu visited Nebraska five times throughout the process, and each trip only strengthened the connection between him and the program.

“They just kept making sure I got back up to Lincoln to hang with the guys, hang with the players and recruits… they just showed me so much love. They always wanted me there. The connections and the relationships made me ready to pull the trigger.”

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

The commitment came together even faster once close friend Jordan Agbanoma committed to Nebraska. KD Jones is another one Aliu has gotten close to. Both committed to the Huskers last week.

“Ever since Jordan committed, I thought more about it. Nebraska has always been on top for me, then after Jordan and KD committed, I knew it. It has always felt like home for me at Nebraska.”

Relationships were a big factor. Geep Wade has led the way since he got there. Rhule has been involved as well.

“As soon as Coach Wade got to Nebraska, he called me and let me know he wanted me to be part of the O-line group in the future,” Aliu said. “Coach Wade has put a lot of effort into recruiting me. He can develop players and I know he wants to work with me at Nebraska. He wants what’s best for me

“Coach Rhule is a great coach too. He’s going to do so many great things at Nebraska. The players love him, he is a winner and I think this ’27 class and even the next class are really going to show what Nebraska can really do.”

What Nebraska as a program is was the icing on the cake.

“Their tradition, fan base and football culture also stood out throughout the process,” Aliu said. “The passion they have at Nebraska every single game every single year, — there is nothing like it.”