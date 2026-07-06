Nebraska now has four Top-100 commits in 2027 class

It’s been more than two decades since Nebraska signed a recruiting class that featured four top-100 overall prospects. That could change this winter.

On Monday evening, the Huskers beat out Penn State and Colorado for Pittsburgh Pine-Richland four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor, the No. 90 overall prospect and No. 17 WR in the 2027 cycle. He now joins a class that’s up two spots to No. 18 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

It’s been some time since the Big Ten program really made its presence felt on the recruiting trail. Nabbing a coveted recruit from Pennsylvania over Penn State is another sign that head coach Matt Rhule and his staff are finally on the right track.

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“Just the people,” Taylor told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong about Nebraska. “Going around there, it’s love and genuine. Coach Rhule is a great coach and even cooler person outside of football. He checks in on me and he really likes me.”

Taylor is now the fourth top-100 prospect — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking — to join Nebraska’s 2027 class. He flanks Omaha (Neb.) Millard South four-star quarterback Trae Taylor, Millard North four-star safety Tory Pittman and Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star interior offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma.

The last time the Huskers signed that many top-100 recruits was the 2005 cycle, when it inked five-star running back Marlon Lucky, four-star RB Leon Jackson, four-star defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and four-star linebacker Phillip Dillard.

Nebraska eyeing big 2027 haul

The Huskers’ 2027 class is centered around Trae Taylor. The nation’s No. 2 passer is moving from Illinois to Nebraska for his senior season this fall.

Since his commitment over a year ago last May, he’s been a vocal recruiter and has his heart set on making his mark in Lincoln. Taylor was Rivals’ Elite 11 Finals MVP.

“The biggest statement that people always say, but isn’t put out there enough: I want to bring Nebraska back again,” Taylor told Rivals’ Josh Newberg this spring. “Everybody says that but they always have their different reasons. It’s not because of the winning — obviously, in order to bring Nebraska back you have to win. I think the biggest thing…the culture, it’s a blue-chip school. Everybody knows about it from the 90s, let’s make it relevant in the (2020s).”

Last August saw Nebraska land Pittman — now the No. 2 recruit in Nebraska following the arrival of Taylor. He’s the No. 2 safety in the nation. This May, the Huskers landed Agbanoma, the No. 7 IOL and No. 8 player in the Peach State overall.

Four other blue-chippers are also in the class: Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek four-star safety Corey Hadley, Locust Grove (Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Timi Aliu, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western four-star cornerback Bryce Williams and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star CB Jailen Hill.

The full, up-to-date Nebraska recruiting class can be seen here. The 2005 class can be seen here.