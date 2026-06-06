Nevada edge Colton Richter breaks down his commitment to Washington State

Las Vegas (Nev.) Shadow Ridge defensive lineman Colton Richter has committed to Washington State and broke down why he chose the Cougars.

Richter officially visited the Cougars over the weekend and wasted no time shutting down his recruitment.

“There were a lot of reasons why I committed but the biggest was my relationship with the coaching staff,” Richter said. “I have a really good relationship with coach (Andrew) Browning (edge coach) and I’m excited to play for him.

“The whole staff was great with me and made me feel like home. The culture is great, everyone is bought into it and I’m very excited to be a part of that.”

Richter is a versatile player who can move around and do different things but rushing the passer is definitely his biggest strength.

“I feel like they have a great plan for me and how they want to use me in their scheme,” Richter said. “They want to use pass rushing ability as much as they can. So I’ll drop sometimes but they want me on the line getting after the quarterback as much as possible.

“I feel like this is just the beginning of something big happening at Washington State. Everything just felt right and I’m very excited about my decision and excited to be a Coug.”

Richter chose the Cougar over scholarship offers from schools like Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and UNLV. He emerged as a sophomore as one of the top edge rushers in the state and is coming off back to back strong seasons.

He totaled 45 tackles, 20 for loss and seven sacks as a junior. As a a sophomore, Richter had 52 tackles, 16 for loss and nine sacks.

He’s a true edge who plays primarily out of a two-point stance and explodes up the field. His get-off is outstanding and he can win with a quick blow by around the edge or cut it back inside.

Richter is a physical player as well and can jar an opposing tackle backward with a punch to set up the rest of his moves. He can play the run as well and is a good looking all around lineman who can play in any situation.