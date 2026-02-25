'This is the one I’ve been waiting on': New offer is a game changer for 4-star OL Isaiah Bertola

Honolulu (Hawaii) Farrington offensive lineman Isaiah Bertola has a pair of official visits set up and just landed a scholarship offer from one of his childhood favorites.

Bertola is one of the top tackle prospects out West and is currently a four-star and the No. 385 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s even higher in the newly released Rivals 300 and checked in as the No. 202 prospect in the country.

Evaluating Bertola’s performance at the Warriors4Youth Camp in January during Polynesian Bowl week, he displayed all the traits of an elite future tackle.

He’s long with good feet, balance and can finish. He shows up well on tape and is equally adept as a pass protector as he is as a run blocker.

On the recruiting front, Bertola has a pair of official visits lined up with BYU and Cal.

“I have Cal June 5 and BYU June 19,” Bertola said. “I’ve never been to Cal before but I like the new staff a lot and they’re definitely one of the schools recruiting me the hardest.

“I was at BYU last year for a game-day visit and almost committed. I really loved it out there, and the bond the players have with the coaches really stood out for me so I can’t wait to get back there for my official trip.”

What looked like a two-team race for a minute has now expanded in a big way following Bertola’s most recent offer from USC.

“I just got offered by USC earlier today and I’m very excited about it,” Bertola said. “This is the one I’ve been waiting on because I love what they got going on at USC right now.

“I actually have family out there not far from the school, so I’m definitely going to take an official visit. I’ve developed a good relationship with coach (Zach) Hanson (OL coach), and I’ve always liked USC so this was big for me.”

Bertola also picked up offers from Duke, Penn State, UCLA and Washington during the contact period in January. He said he could visit UCLA while in town to check out USC but doesn’t have anything scheduled just yet.