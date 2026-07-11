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Rivals Football Recruiting

New commitment: Four-star LB Mikahi Allen adds to Texas A&M's No. 1 ranked recruiting class

wiltfong hs
Steve Wiltfong@swiltfong_
5h
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Four-star linebacker Mikahi Allen on his official visit to Texas A&M

Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep four-star linebacker Mikahi Allen announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Saturday.

Allen adds to a class Rivals already ranked No. 1 nationally. He chose to play for Mike Elko and the Aggies over his other finalists in South Carolina and Texas.

An official visit to College Station the weekend of May 29 sealed the deal for Allen.

“The environment was really good,” Allen said after the trip. “They made sure that all the recruits had a good time and connect with each other.

“My favorite part was being able to experience this with my family and meeting some of the other players they looking to recruit.

“Texas A&M, they have a good program.”

Ranked as the Rivals Industry’s No. 17 linebacker and No. 201 prospect overall, Allen had 58 tackles, 10 stops for loss and seven sacks as a junior. He picked off three passes and forced three more fumbles.

Allen also had a great visit to Texas A&M in March.

“My experience at College Station was really good,” Allen said. “I enjoyed practice and the visit. What continues to make it a good fit is the coaching staff and the love and interest that they continue to show me.”

Besides his finalists, Allen also strongly considered Illinois, Rutgers, Florida State, Tennessee and Syracuse.

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