New Michigan commit Christian Hanshaw goes in-depth on why he chose the Wolverines

American Fork (Utah) tight end Christian Hanshaw committed earlier today to Michigan and broke down why he chose the Wolverines.

After narrowing his list to also include BYU, UCLA and Utah, Hanshaw announced he’ll be playing his college ball at Michigan.

“I’ve actually known it was going to be Michigan for a little bit now,” Hanshaw said. “I’ve been three times and every time, it felt like home for me. The first time I visited was before they hired the new staff but you could still tell what an elite place Michigan was.

“They have everything you could want to be successful and it felt like all they were missing was an elite coaching staff. They definitely have that now. I’ve known so many of these coaches for a long time and now when yo add this staff to everything else Michigan has going for it, it made it a slam dunk for me.”

Hanshaw said it wasn’t just a football decision, it was an academic one as well.

“Michigan is always rated one of the top public schools in the country,” Hanshaw said. “Depending on what ranking you’re looking at, it’s usually Michigan, UCLA and Cal in terms of the top schools that also play football.

“I’m still figuring out my major but I think something in Business or Economics makes sense for me. Michigan has incredible connections and networking as well and checked off all the boxes for me.”

Wolverine TE coach Fred Whittingham played a huge role in the decision as well.

“My dad actually played at BYU with Fred and I’ve known him forever,” Hanshaw said. “I’ve known him before I even thought about playing college football. I love that guy so much, he’s the kind of coach I can see spending the next five years with.

“He’s not just a great coach but a great person as well. He developed a ton of tight ends at Utah and I love the plan he has in place for me. I fit their style of tight end, I can block and catch passes. I’m not just a glorified big receiver, I enjoy blocking and being a well rounded tight end is something I really take pride in.”

Hanshaw said former Utah TE Dallen Bentley is a solid player comp for him.

“I really like Dallen’s style of play and he’s the guy I think is a good model for me,” Hanshaw said. “Frame wise, I think I can hold up to 250-255 pounds, be a dominant blocker but also spread out and be a real weapon in the passing game.

“Like I said, I love the all around fit for me at Michigan. It’s a top program, everyone knows about Michigan, you have the rivalry with Ohio State and its a huge stage and I can’t wait to be a part of all that.”

Hanshaw will technically be a part of the ’29 class as he will be taking his LDS Mission right out of high school.

“So I’ll be enrolling at Michigan in January of 2029,” Hanshaw said. “I leave right out of high school and I’m excited. It’s a two year commitment but I’m excited to be able to have this opportunity to serve.”

Hanshaw is one of the top tight ends in the region. He’s a high three-star with an 89 Rating by Rivals.com as well as the No. 29 tight end in the country and the No. 5 overall player in the state.

We really like his all around game and see him as one of the most complete tight ends in the country.