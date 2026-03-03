New NC State QB commit Gunner Rivers in Raleigh alongside father Philip Rivers

On Feb. 23, NC State landed one of its biggest wins on the recruiting trail in recent memory. Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers committed to the Wolfpack.

The name is of course familiar, as Gunner is the son of former NC State star and longtime NFL QB Philip Rivers. Set to follow in his father’s footsteps, Gunner opted to lock in with the ACC program early.

On Monday, the Rivers duo made their way to Raleigh to watch NC State men’s basketball host Duke.

Gunner and Philip Rivers in the house for #NCState vs #Duke pic.twitter.com/G5Ic5QxJFk — Pat Welter WRAL (@PatrickWelter) March 2, 2026

Rivers fielded some interest from the likes of Auburn and Texas, but he was trending to his father’s alma mater for some time. Last week, he discussed his decision in an exclusive interview with TheWolfpacker.com’s Noah Fleischman.

“How much they wanted me compared to the other schools was a big thing for me,” Rivers said. “Some other places were like, ‘Yeah, we want you, but we wouldn’t care if another dude came instead of you.’ But NC State was like, ‘We want you to be our guy for the future.’”

Gunner has had a record-breaking high school career and is coming off a junior season where he completed 208 of 290 passes (72%) for 2,813 yards, 44 touchdowns and just five interceptions. In the process, he led St. Michael Catholic to a 13-1 record and an appearance in the state title game vs. powerhouse Jackson.

NC State potentially eyeing big 2027 class

Rivers’ commitment is more than a feel-good story, too. He’s a blue-chip recruit, now checking in as the No. 117 overall prospect and No. 12 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

He’s one of four commits for head coach Dave Doeren and Co. to date. Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County three-star safety Kamarion Johnson, Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham and Southeast Raleigh three-star running back Christian Freeman are also pledged early on.

Last cycle, NC State signed the nation’s No. 46 class, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. It’s early, but the addition of Rivers could provide the Wolfpack with some serious recruiting momentum heading into the spring.

NC State has not signed a top-25 class in the internet recruiting era. Its highest-ranked haul came in the 2008 cycle, when it landed the No. 26 class that was headlined by four-star QB and eventual NFL veteran Mike Glennon.